‘Superb today’ – No goals but plenty of praise for attacker from these Nottm Forest fans

Nottingham Forest earned themselves an important three points on Sunday afternoon at the City Ground as the Reds ran out 3-1 winners against relegation candidates Huddersfield Town in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Reds saw the likes of Brentford and Cardiff earn wins earlier on in the second tier weekend and so a victory to help keep their play-off dream firmly alive and kicking was needed.

That is what they achieved, too, as Lewis Grabban bagged a brace and Ryan Yates hit the net after coming on as a sub, before a late consolation goal for the away side from the penalty spot, scored by Karlan Grant.

Naturally, Grabban has taken plenty of plaudits on social media for his performance but, by the same token, Sammy Ameobi has also earned some praise from on watching Reds.

Let’s take a look at what has been said about the winger on Twitter after a decent performance from him…


