‘Superb’, ‘Stepped up massively’ – Many Leeds United fans heap praise on one man after Fulham win

Leeds United took a step towards automatic promotion with a comprehensive 3-0 win against Fulham yesterday and many fans of the Yorkshire club have heaped praise on the performance of 20-year-old goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The Whites slipped to a frustrating 2-0 defeat at the hands of Cardiff City last weekend but they got back to winning ways on their return to Elland Road.

Patrick Bamford opened the scoring early on before second half goals from Gjanni Alioski and Jack Harrisons put the game beyond Scott Parker’s side.

Fulham were not without chances of their own and Meslier produced an impressive display, making four saves and dealing well with a number of dangerous balls into the box.

The Frenchman, who joined the club on loan from Lorient in the summer, has become Leeds’ first choice in the absence of Kiko Casilla, who is currently serving an eight-match ban for an EFL racism charge.

Meslier has now kept clean sheets in three of his four Championship starts, a run that has helped the Whites in their promotion push.

Victory on Saturday saw them move three points clear of second-place West Bromwich Albion and gave them an eight-point cushion over the play-offs with seven games to play.

The 20-year-old’s performance certainly appears to have caught the attention of the Elland Road faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to heap praise on the shot-stopper.

Read their reaction here:

I know Meslier didn’t have loads to do today, but you can definitely feel the re assurance from crosses & distrubtion from the back 👏🏼 🇫🇷 @MeslierIllan #LUFC — Will (@LUFCtalk_) June 27, 2020

Today's man of the match for me was definitely Ilan Meslier. Such a stalwart performance. #lufc — Cal Ridge (@CalRidge1) June 27, 2020

Shout out to Meslier for another clean sheet today! Only two goals conceded in seven games! Stepped up massively! Lad. #lufc #alaw #mot — The TTC Beard (@Gary_Rozanski) June 27, 2020

Guys can we take a minute for #Meslier today aswell. Coped with the first half pressure exceptionally well, and doing a good job as our current no1. #lufc #guafc #mot #LEEFUL — Conner (@CQJB) June 27, 2020

– Got to hand it to @MeslierIllan … 20 years old and was superb today. Didn't let anything past him. @marcosabad_EDP well done on all the hard work you've put into making him a great keeper. #LUFC #Fulham #Meslier pic.twitter.com/HWtRyicVBB — VictoriaJaneFirthx (@MissVJFxx) June 27, 2020

A word for Meslier too. After years of goalies who turned to mush at the first bit of adversity, it's a godsend to have someone who isn't fazed by anything. No fuss in the best way possible. Loved his positioning off his line when Fulham went long too. #LUFC — ETHAN (@EthanFromOnline) June 27, 2020

Meslier was good today.. real gem we have here #lufc — eMeS LUFC (@MaherLUFC) June 27, 2020

Meslier is 10x the keeper Casilla is. #lufc — Jim 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 (@LeedsJimQLD) June 27, 2020