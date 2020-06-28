Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Superb’, ‘Stepped up massively’ – Many Leeds United fans heap praise on one man after Fulham win

Published

7 mins ago

on

Leeds United took a step towards automatic promotion with a comprehensive 3-0 win against Fulham yesterday and many fans of the Yorkshire club have heaped praise on the performance of 20-year-old goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The Whites slipped to a frustrating 2-0 defeat at the hands of Cardiff City last weekend but they got back to winning ways on their return to Elland Road.

Patrick Bamford opened the scoring early on before second half goals from Gjanni Alioski and Jack Harrisons put the game beyond Scott Parker’s side.

Fulham were not without chances of their own and Meslier produced an impressive display, making four saves and dealing well with a number of dangerous balls into the box.

The Frenchman, who joined the club on loan from Lorient in the summer, has become Leeds’ first choice in the absence of Kiko Casilla, who is currently serving an eight-match ban for an EFL racism charge.

Meslier has now kept clean sheets in three of his four Championship starts, a run that has helped the Whites in their promotion push.

Victory on Saturday saw them move three points clear of second-place West Bromwich Albion and gave them an eight-point cushion over the play-offs with seven games to play.

The 20-year-old’s performance certainly appears to have caught the attention of the Elland Road faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to heap praise on the shot-stopper.

