‘Superb’, ‘Quality’ – Many Middlesbrough fans buzzing tonight after Swansea City triumph

Middlesbrough made it back-to-back wins under Chris Wilder with a 1-0 victory over Swansea City.

Isaiah Jones’ first half strike was the difference between the two sides as the North East club cut the gap to four points between themselves and the play-off places. Wilder’s reign began with a draw and a loss but two wins on the bounce has Boro looking like one of the most convincing sides in the chasing pack.

Jones has been one of the biggest success stories at The Riverside this season so it is fitting that he was the one to make the deciding contribution in Wilder’s first home win at the helm. Boro leapfrogged Swansea with the three points and will have supporters firmly believing that a top six finish is on the cards.

The victory also brought Wilder’s first clean sheet at the club, just rewards for the likes of Paddy McNair and Sol Bamba who have performed well on the whole despite conceding goals in the last few weeks. Boro’s next trio are particularly difficult with a trip to Stoke followed by hosting Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, a stretch of matches that will show just how far they have come as a team.

Quiz: Has Paddy McNair ever scored a goal for Middlesbrough at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Ewood Park? Yes No

Here, we have taken a look at some of the best of the reaction from Boro fans on Twitter about the 1-0 win over the Swans…

Gonna take a while for my heart rate to recover, but that's a superb win and clean sheet. One day we'll make it easy for ourselves 🙃 — H (@ppnd84) December 4, 2021

Wilderball taking us up — Fraser🇦🇹🇦🇷 (@Chips19) December 4, 2021

Thats the best game I have seen @Boro play for years, lots of determination and grit WELL DONE… Boro always do well when they go in for the tackles rather than let the opposition time on the ball. https://t.co/Mg4Zi8vYWi — Quokka (@SuddenD08826073) December 4, 2021

Time to start looking at London hotels for the end of May https://t.co/iXv3QjOr4n — Danny Taylor (@DannyTaylorDT) December 4, 2021