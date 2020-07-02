‘Superb’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans are delighted with midfielder’s performance v Bristol City

Nottingham Forest picked up a crucial three points as they tightened their grip on the play-off places in the Championship with a 1-0 win over Bristol City.

Tiago Silva’s sublime free-kick proved to be enough for Sabri Lamouchi’s side on the day, as they now sit fourth in the second tier standings with six matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Ashley Williams was sent-off late on in the game at the City Ground, in what was a closely-fought battle between the two sides.

Silva has played a key role in Forest’s impressive showings to date, and he’ll be hoping he can build on this performance heading into their game against Derby County on Saturday.

The midfielder has scored four goals and been on hand to provide his Forest team-mates with four assists in his 41 appearances for the club this season.

Plenty of the City Ground faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Silva’s performance on the day.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

King — GrapsTalk (@GrapsTalk) July 1, 2020

Always preferred Silva than gold. — James Willows (@JamesWillows1) July 1, 2020

Just one word beautiful — williamsmith (@william15613095) July 1, 2020

Absolute peach of a free kick! OH TIAGO SILVA! 🌳⭐⭐ — Dougal McShoogle🌟🌟🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@DougalMcShoogle) July 1, 2020

Far from a classic, but who cares? We had that moment of quality from Silva to get a crucial 3 points. Well done, lads 👏👏👏 #NFFC https://t.co/RyIc08W2ja — Dave⭐️⭐️ (@dj_zotov) July 1, 2020

Superb free kick from Tiago Silva the difference tonight. 2 wins in row absolute massive playoffs spot looking very good now. @JoeWorrall5 / Figs rock soild at back what a partnership💪 👊#NFFC @BBCRNS GET IN YOU REDSSSSS!!!!!🔴⚪ — 👀 (@NFFCRED) July 1, 2020

Great result, poor 1st half, slightly better second half but nothing special. Masterpiece from Silva. Good 3 points. #nffc — Ryan (@LamouchiWay) July 1, 2020

Beauty of a free kick from Silva ⚽️👊#NFFC — Mark Ellis (@ethandaniels13) July 1, 2020

Hopefully silva gets some confidence from that, been dreadful until that point. COYR — NFFC only (@Rich_NFFC) July 1, 2020