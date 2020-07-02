Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Superb’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans are delighted with midfielder’s performance v Bristol City

Nottingham Forest picked up a crucial three points as they tightened their grip on the play-off places in the Championship with a 1-0 win over Bristol City. 

Tiago Silva’s sublime free-kick proved to be enough for Sabri Lamouchi’s side on the day, as they now sit fourth in the second tier standings with six matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Ashley Williams was sent-off late on in the game at the City Ground, in what was a closely-fought battle between the two sides.

Silva has played a key role in Forest’s impressive showings to date, and he’ll be hoping he can build on this performance heading into their game against Derby County on Saturday.

The midfielder has scored four goals and been on hand to provide his Forest team-mates with four assists in his 41 appearances for the club this season.

Plenty of the City Ground faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Silva’s performance on the day.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


