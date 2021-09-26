‘Superb performance’, ‘MOTM by far’ – Plenty of Swansea fans rave about one man after win over Huddersfield

It was a good day for Swansea City on Saturday afternoon, as they beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Summer signing Joel Piroe’s goal – his fifth in the league already this season – 17 minutes into the game, was enough to secure the victory for the Swans.

That victory marked a first at home in the league under new manager Russell Martin, and just a second in nine Championship games this season, putting the Welsh club 17th in the current Championship table.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Swansea fans were keen to pay tribute to their side after that success, with another summer signing, Flynn Downes, coming in for plenty of praise.

Since arriving from Ipswich in August, the midfielder has quickly established himself as a key figure in the centre of the park for Swansea, and produced another dominant performance in Saturday’s win.

That is something that did not go unnoticed amongst the Swansea faithful as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Swans fans had to say about the 22-year-old’s latest performance.

Flynn Downes was everywhere today – superb performance, proper feisty as well 👏🏻👏🏻 #swans — Stacey Farnell (@bigstace9) September 25, 2021

Got to say, Downes definitely deserved man of the match he was outstanding. #Swans — Curtis Evans – TheTrueJack (@TheTrueJackYT) September 25, 2021

Downes and naughton were incredible today. What a result 🦢🦢🦢#swans — Callum Davies (@SCFC_Callum) September 25, 2021

Flynn downes and Ryan manning were amazing yesterday… even grimes was passing forwards it was great to see! More progress! Come on the swans 🦢 #swans — Craig Davies 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@craigdavies128) September 26, 2021

Downes has to first name on the team sheet for me. Great first half and then ground out the result second half. Upwards we go. #swans — Andrew Thomas (@twmscfc) September 25, 2021

Flynn Downes. What a player 👏🏼 #swans — Luke Woodford-Rött (@LukeWoodfordR) September 25, 2021

Flynn Downes & Ryan Manning were excellent today, some superb work all over the park from Flynn. As for Manning he was always in the right place at the right time to mop up. Piroe & Ntcham showed their quality once again. 🦢🦢🦢 #Swans — Ieuan Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Ieuan_Swan) September 25, 2021

Piroe was very good, but Downes was motm by far — Liam Owen (@liam_the_jack) September 25, 2021