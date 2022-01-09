Do Not Sell My Personal Information
AFC Bournemouth

‘Superb performance’, ‘Legendary’ – Many Bournemouth fans react as player stars in FA Cup victory

A much-changed Bournemouth side managed to secure a spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup via a 3-1 victory away at Yeovil Town. 

Emiliano Marcondes netted twice in the first 45 to give the Cherries a half time lead, with Joe Quigley halving the deficit just three minutes into the second half.

With both teams knowing the importance of a fourth goal of the contest, it was eventually the Cherries who sealed the victory when Marcondes made it a hat-trick.

After starting the season as a regular under Scott Parker, Marcondes has more recently played a deputy role, with just one of his last five appearances coming from the very start.

Marcondes’ goals were not the only thing that caught the eye from yesterday’s victory, as he was a constant threat when Bournemouth moved the ball through the lines.

His ability in the final third proved to be pivotal against the Glovers, and he will certainly be pushing for more regular minutes in the Championship as the Cherries continue their pursuit of securing Premier League football for next season.

Here, we take a look at how some Bournemouth fans have reacted on Twitter to Marcondes’ performance against Yeovil yesterday afternoon…


