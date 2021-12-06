‘Superb’, ‘Outstanding’ – Many Stoke City fans react to recent events

Many Stoke City fans have taken to Twitter to react after their side won 2-0 away at Queens Park Rangers yesterday in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Potters earnt themselves a fine away win thanks to goals from Tyrese Campbell and Mario Vrancic in what was an impressive performance that was put in by Michael O’Neill’s men.

That result sees the Stoke-on-Trent club into the top six places as they continue to make a good push to be in the early running for a play-off place in the second tier.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Stoke City faithful to give their opinions on what they had seen from their side across the 90 minutes, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance after full time.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the Potters tasted victory on the road.

Fair play, outstanding result, brilliant performance.

Davies, Vrancic, Campell….smashed it!

But the whole team deserves great credit.

Two fantastic goals, a clean sheet there of all places, a penalty save, in London, on Sky….yeah, that'll do!

👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Stokie'73 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@potter2207) December 5, 2021

First win in london since 2014, you love to see it — 》stk《 (@b0janstk) December 5, 2021

Great team performance today 👍well done the lads ⚽️🔴⚪️🔴⚪️outstanding by vrancic & Davies — janmiddleton (@stokiejan) December 5, 2021

The curse has been broken 🔴⚪️ — Matt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SCFCDeno) December 5, 2021

Everyone put a proper shift in today — Mackenzie wilson (@Mackenz62847350) December 5, 2021

Absolutely beautiful — bailey carney (@baileycarney16) December 5, 2021

That’s how to bounce back lads what a performance ⚪️🔴⚪️🔴 — Harry (@wilshaw02) December 5, 2021

What a win! Fully deserved — Callum (@StokeCallum) December 5, 2021

Excellent today.Davies brilliant — James Gibbs (@JamesGi21171684) December 5, 2021

Superb performance, Davies MOTM for me — Stokie2002 (@stokie2002) December 5, 2021