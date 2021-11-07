‘Superb’, ‘Oozes class’ – Many Stoke City fans wax lyrical over performance of ace in Luton Town win

A number of Stoke City supporters have been left highly impressed by the latest performance of Romaine Sawyers following the Potters’ win at Luton Town on Saturday.

Michael O’Neill’s side went into the game aiming to secure a second successive win in the Championship after they found a late winner in their mid-week clash with Blackpool to climb back into the top-six in the table.

The Potters were able to build on that win with a solid display at Luton where they ground out the three points.

West Brom loanee Sawyers continued his recent strong run of form with the midfielder instrumental in setting up the only goal of the contest against Luton.

He managed to deliver an excellent ball through to Jacob Brown for his goal in the first half in what was a display of the final third quality he brings to the side.

Sawyers was also able to maintain an 89% passing accuracy throughout the game and was also able to deliver two key passes. That shows the extra quality that he can bring to the side and he is becoming a go-to player for O’Neill’s side at the moment.

Many Stoke fans were impressed with Sawyers’ contribution in the Luton win and some feel that he perhaps deserves more recognition than he has been getting at times this term so far.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Was very dubious about Sawyers however in the right position the bloke oozes class. Keep him fit and get Powell back firing we’ll have a right good go this year #SCFC — Aidan™ (@Derbs897) November 6, 2021

Quality from Sawyers again #scfc — Ben Locke (@BenL1981) November 6, 2021

Romaine Sawyers MOTM 👏👏👏 — Dan (@DannyPenfold) November 6, 2021

I beg we sign sawyers perm in summer — Alex Oldham (@AlexOldham94) November 6, 2021

Sawyers was my motm. Excellent footballer. — Rushy (@rushy6) November 6, 2021

Thompson and Sawyers superb, as well as the back 3. Solid that — A$AP S€XXXXY BIN MAN ⛓🤖🤜🏼 (@UncleRBenson) November 6, 2021

The ball from Sawyers was delightful — Jake (@Benno1997__) November 6, 2021

Our best work is going through Sawyers now. We need to give him the ball. — Jeremy Leese (@caribbeanpotter) November 6, 2021