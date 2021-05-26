‘Superb news’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to club’s important announcement ahead of 2021/22 season

Birmingham City have announced that the club’s academy has been awarded Category 1 status.

The Blues’ Under-23s team will play their football in the Premier League 2 Division 2, whilst the Under-18s will compete in either the North or South of the Under-18s Premier League.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website, Birmingham City’s Head of Academy Mike Dodds reacted to the announcement, and labelled it as an ‘extremely proud day’.

“It’s an extremely proud day for the Football Club and our Academy programme.

“Being recognised as a Category 1 Academy is the culmination of many years of hard work by so many people and I’m delighted for everyone associated with the Club.”

Which clubs do these former Birmingham City players play for nowadays?

1 of 21 Which club does Michael Morrison play for nowadays? Cardiff City Reading Blackburn Rovers Barnsley

Plenty of Birmingham City fans took to social media to react to this recent announcement from the club, and it’s safe to say that the majority were delighted by the news.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

That is fantastic news

Congratulations for every single member of staff and players, absolutely fantastic.

Give Steve Spooner and his staff very long contracts.

Tie the lads down to as long as contracts you can give them#BCFC #KRO — Stu KRO 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@stuartroberts18) May 25, 2021

Great news👏….any chance of recruiting as many of the dedicated long serving staff that left under Dong as they couldn't work under his dictatorship and let's rebuild the club. — G (@blueviews5th) May 25, 2021

Hang on, we’re we not told by some that we had given up on trying to get that? Well done to all concerned👍🏻 — Benno (@Bluewurst1875) May 25, 2021

That’s fantastic news and a credit to all those involved behind the scenes 💙💙💙 — Mrs W (@SarahWhe78) May 25, 2021

Every single bit of news has been positive since Dong left… — Robert Wildey (@robwildey1186) May 25, 2021

Well done to everyone who worked hard to get this, now the really hard work starts, and that is maintaining Cat 1 going forward. — Neil J Murray PhD (@DrNeilJMurray) May 25, 2021

Dong leaves and the place explodes with positivity — lee (@1lee18750) May 25, 2021

Superb news, well done Blue Machine. — JUUUUUUUKE (@thehbomb87) May 25, 2021

Phenomenal news. — Richie (@RichieLum4) May 25, 2021

Excellent news! Great way to end a good month! #KRO — BCFC & Birmingham Legion Supporters (@BcfcLegion) May 25, 2021