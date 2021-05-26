Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Superb news’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to club’s important announcement ahead of 2021/22 season

Birmingham City have announced that the club’s academy has been awarded Category 1 status. 

The Blues’ Under-23s team will play their football in the Premier League 2 Division 2, whilst the Under-18s will compete in either the North or South of the Under-18s Premier League.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website, Birmingham City’s Head of Academy Mike Dodds reacted to the announcement, and labelled it as an ‘extremely proud day’.

“It’s an extremely proud day for the Football Club and our Academy programme.

“Being recognised as a Category 1 Academy is the culmination of many years of hard work by so many people and I’m delighted for everyone associated with the Club.”

Plenty of Birmingham City fans took to social media to react to this recent announcement from the club, and it’s safe to say that the majority were delighted by the news.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


