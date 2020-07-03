Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Twitter reacts

‘Superb news’, ‘Lovely’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to fresh player agreement

Published

2 mins ago

on

Alex Palmer has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal at West Bromwich Albion, the club have confirmed via their official website.

The 23-year-old has agreed fresh terms at the Hawthorns, on the back of enjoying a hugely impressive campaign away from the club on loan.

Palmer joined Plymouth Argyle on loan for the 2019/20 campaign, and established himself as an integral player as they won automatic promotion from Sky Bet League Two.

Do these 11 celebrities support West Brom?

1 of 11

Julie Walters

The shot-stopper was an ever-present in the league before the season was curtailed, keeping 14 clean sheets in 37 league appearances, conceding only 39 goals.

On the back of helping Ryan Lowe’s side secure an immediate promotion back to League One, Palmer has now put pen to paper on a new three-year deal at the Hawthorns and has been rewarded for his progress.

Palmer is yet to make a first-team appearance for Albion and has spent time away from the Hawthorns on loan on three separate occasions, with Plymouth, Kidderminster and Oldham.

The aim for the 23-year-old will now be to force his way into Slaven Bilic’s first-team plans, as the Baggies remain on the cusp of automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Here, we take a look at Albion fans’ reactions to Palmer’s new deal…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Superb news’, ‘Lovely’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to fresh player agreement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: