‘Superb news’, ‘Lovely’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to fresh player agreement

Alex Palmer has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal at West Bromwich Albion, the club have confirmed via their official website.

The 23-year-old has agreed fresh terms at the Hawthorns, on the back of enjoying a hugely impressive campaign away from the club on loan.

Palmer joined Plymouth Argyle on loan for the 2019/20 campaign, and established himself as an integral player as they won automatic promotion from Sky Bet League Two.

The shot-stopper was an ever-present in the league before the season was curtailed, keeping 14 clean sheets in 37 league appearances, conceding only 39 goals.

On the back of helping Ryan Lowe’s side secure an immediate promotion back to League One, Palmer has now put pen to paper on a new three-year deal at the Hawthorns and has been rewarded for his progress.

Palmer is yet to make a first-team appearance for Albion and has spent time away from the Hawthorns on loan on three separate occasions, with Plymouth, Kidderminster and Oldham.

The aim for the 23-year-old will now be to force his way into Slaven Bilic’s first-team plans, as the Baggies remain on the cusp of automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Here, we take a look at Albion fans’ reactions to Palmer’s new deal…

Let’s get Rico and Tulloch signed now too along with Morton — Dave Chall (@theboychalloner) July 2, 2020

GET IN!!! — Rob Paddock (@RobPaddockWBA) July 2, 2020

We’ve kept a youth player!!!!!!!!!!!! — Ollie Cook (@ollie_cook03) July 2, 2020

This guy is the real deal — Ken Adams (@kenadams777) July 2, 2020

Alex has the opportunity to showcase his ability over a 3 year plan. Well done Albion! We historically haven’t had a keeper emerge from the youths/Academy and handle the number 1 spot long term. @alex_palmer01 keep that in mind. You can reverse the trend one day. — Conrad Chircop (@conradchircop) July 2, 2020

Always good to have a top young talent at the club. Genuinely hope the lad breaks through now. — Luke Stokes (@lukestokes84) July 2, 2020

forget joe hart — matt (@matt_wba) July 2, 2020

Great news! — Lizzie Hayward (@ehayward93) July 2, 2020

That should put the hart speculation to bed surely no point giving him a new deal unless they feel he’s good enough to challenge for number 1 — mark (@thefullmontyb91) July 2, 2020

He is more than good enough — Jamie Wood (@jamwood20) July 2, 2020