‘Superb’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to 29-year-old’s weekend performance

Nottingham Forest secured their Championship safety with a 1-1 draw with Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

Results elsewhere mean that Forest cannot fall into a late relegation battle, and safety has looked to be have assured for a while.

They had to come from behind for the second game running to earn a point, though. Rabbi Matondo snuck at the back post to tap home Josh Tymon’s cross to give Stoke a lead heading into the break.

Before half-time, Forest had to bring on Anthony Knockaert after an injury to Luke Freeman, and the Frenchman helped to inspire a comeback.

In the second half, Knockaert was Forest’s most creative outlet, and it was his cross which led to Lewis Grabban prodding in from close-range to bring the scores level.

We haven’t seen enough of Knockaert’s real quality this season, and his lack of consistency has been fans’ biggest frustration.

Here, though, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to his performance on Saturday…

