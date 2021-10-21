Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Superb management team that is’ – These Charlton fans react as club makes decision for Sunderland game

Charlton Athletic have announced on Thursday that Nigel Adkins will be leaving the club immediately as manager, with the Addicks currently sat inside the Sky Bet League One relegation zone.

The Reds are currently placed in their worst ever position in the Football League after a torrid start to the campaign.

Indeed, supporters have been calling for Adkins to be removed as manager for weeks and, with Thomas Sandgaard in attendance at The Valley on Tuesday night for the 3-2 defeat to Accrington Stanley, the axe has now been wielded on the former Scunthorpe United and Southampton boss.

Attention, then, will turn to the manager hunt as the Addicks look for someone to guide them to safety first and foremost but, initially, Johnnie Jackson and Jason Euell will get the gig on a caretaker basis for the Sunderland game at least this weekend – with a view to them potentially staying on longer.

The two are popular among the fan base and the reaction to the news on Twitter has been positive, so let’s take a look at that now…


