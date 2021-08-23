Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bradford City

‘Superb’, ‘In Adams we trust’ – Many Bradford City fans react to recent transfer link

Published

49 mins ago

on

Many Bradford City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club are favourites to sign outgoing Doncaster Rovers striker Omar Bogle this summer. 

The much travelled frontman is set to leave the Keepmoat as Donny prepare to bring in a replacement for the 28-year-old and it seems that a move to Valley Parade could well be on the cards during the current transfer window.

Bogle has only scored twice since signing for the Sky Bet League One club from Charlton Athletic earlier this year and is in clear need of a fresh start as the Bantams weigh up a move for his services.

Naturally the news of Bogle’s potential arrival at the club didn’t take long to reach the Bradford City faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


