‘Superb’, ‘In Adams we trust’ – Many Bradford City fans react to recent transfer link

Many Bradford City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club are favourites to sign outgoing Doncaster Rovers striker Omar Bogle this summer.

The much travelled frontman is set to leave the Keepmoat as Donny prepare to bring in a replacement for the 28-year-old and it seems that a move to Valley Parade could well be on the cards during the current transfer window.

Bogle has only scored twice since signing for the Sky Bet League One club from Charlton Athletic earlier this year and is in clear need of a fresh start as the Bantams weigh up a move for his services.

Naturally the news of Bogle’s potential arrival at the club didn’t take long to reach the Bradford City faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

#bcafc Bogle agent is ex city striker Jake Speight can definitely see this one happening — John (@John98789413) August 22, 2021

We need two strikers now with Angol out for a while — TomH (@TomDH007) August 22, 2021

No thank you, he won't appreciate playing here. He'll be another Doyle or Vaughan, I guarantee it #bcafc https://t.co/cpVvfa5pb7 — Jay Smith (@JaySmit80116367) August 22, 2021

Had 8 clubs since leaving Grimsby in 2017, not scoring no more than 4 for any club, but in Adams we trust #bcafc https://t.co/4EWXw6XE4Y — bcafcAddy (@bcafcok) August 22, 2021

I don't know what to make of this tbh #bcafc https://t.co/SFWXNmNTJx — Daniel_w76 (@DanielW65096791) August 22, 2021

Not quite sure what to make of this one tbh #bcafc https://t.co/TgO5s7jWtn — Jordan Mullaney (@mulla_94) August 22, 2021