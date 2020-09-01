Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Superb', 'Immense' – Plenty of QPR fans are delighted with recent player announcement

Published

39 mins ago

on

QPR have announced that they have completed the signing of Rob Dickie on a four-year deal from Oxford United. 

Dickie caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Oxford in League One last season, having made 49 appearances for the club in the 2019/20 campaign.

But his efforts weren’t quite enough in Oxford’s race for promotion, as they narrowly missed out on promotion after being beaten by Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Dickie has previously been on the books with Reading earlier in his career, but moved to Oxford in 2018 after struggling for regular game time with the Royals first-team.

QPR finished 13th in the Championship last season, and will be eager to mount a serious challenge for a top-six finish in the upcoming league campaign.

Plenty of QPR supporters were quick to take to social media to issue their thoughts on Dickie’s arrival.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


