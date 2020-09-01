‘Superb’, ‘Immense’ – Plenty of QPR fans are delighted with recent player announcement

QPR have announced that they have completed the signing of Rob Dickie on a four-year deal from Oxford United.

Dickie caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Oxford in League One last season, having made 49 appearances for the club in the 2019/20 campaign.

But his efforts weren’t quite enough in Oxford’s race for promotion, as they narrowly missed out on promotion after being beaten by Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Dickie has previously been on the books with Reading earlier in his career, but moved to Oxford in 2018 after struggling for regular game time with the Royals first-team.

QPR finished 13th in the Championship last season, and will be eager to mount a serious challenge for a top-six finish in the upcoming league campaign.

Plenty of QPR supporters were quick to take to social media to issue their thoughts on Dickie’s arrival.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Don’t know much about this fella, hadn’t heard of him before he was linked! Have heard a lot of good reviews, and no one saying a bad word about him. Beaten prem clubs, showing this could be a class signing! Only 24 too, 4 yr contract 👍🏻 #donttakethemickeyshowmethedickie — Gavin Cronin (@QPRGAV) September 1, 2020

Looks to be a good signing. Highly rated. Seen him play a few times but not enough to make a solid opinion myself. — Sam Prior (@samprior1882) September 1, 2020

YESSSSSSSSSS 😍 — Liam (@QPRLiam) September 1, 2020

This guy is amazing… I’ve seen him play and he stood out as the best player on the pitch to me and my friends🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ welcome Rob ❤️ — Dan Bennion (@DanBennion3) September 1, 2020

Absolute immense signing well done 👏🏻 #qpr — RangersBoy8 (@Simon_Corley) September 1, 2020

Superb signing give the lad the captains armband! — qpr barnes (@warnockisagod) September 1, 2020

Get in!!! What a signing love it. Coyrs🔵⚪️ — Edward (@Edward93066403) September 1, 2020

Like this signing a lot. Looked quality for Oxford in the playoffs 🔵⚪️ — ⒶⓢⓗⓥⓐⓛⓔⓇ (@AshvaleR) September 1, 2020

Get the open top bus ready, lads — Greg Sizzle™ (@Yaboysizzle) September 1, 2020

Oh my god what a signing — jude. (@Judecairns_) September 1, 2020

Awesome signing, welcome to the R’s @RobDickie96 🔵⚪️ — James Privett (@james_privett10) September 1, 2020

Great signing 🔵⚪️ — Zak Green (@Zakiemakie) September 1, 2020