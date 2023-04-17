Sunderland kept their promotion hopes alive with a crucial 2-1 victory against Birmingham City on Saturday.

Whilst Tony Mowbray has built an exciting side at the Stadium of Light, there’s no denying the standout individual is Amad Diallo.

Amad Diallo impresses once again for Sunderland

Having joined on loan from Manchester United in the summer, the winger has established himself as one of the standout players in the league, with his superb goal against Blues his 12th of the campaign.

That has left the Black Cats two points away from the top six, with four games to go, so whilst they have a lot of work to do, there is still a possibility that they can record successive promotions and return to the top-flight.

To do that, you get the feeling that Diallo will be key, and Sunderland fans will know that their only chance of seeing the Ivory Coast international back at the club.

It’s fair to say the support has taken to the 21-year-old, and it’s easy to see why, with the effort against Birmingham showing what Diallo is all about.

He collected a superb pass from Jack Clarke before driving at the defence, cutting in and firing home with a smart left foot finish.

That was the latest outstanding contribution from the United loanee, and it was another fine goal to add to a growing collection scored by Mowbray’s side this season.

Here we look at the reaction to the winner from the fans, as they heap praise on Clarke’s pass and Diallo’s quality…

One fan couldn't help but gush over the pass:

Tony Mowbray's management of Amad was praised:

Back to that pass. And the finish, of course:

Another fan had plenty to say: