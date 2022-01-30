‘Superb form’, ‘So underrated’ – Plenty of Preston fans laud key man after Bristol City draw

Emil Riis Jakobsen has been the centre of praise from Preston fans as he netted twice against Bristol City in their 2-2 draw on Saturday.

The brace from Jakobsen means he’s now scored 16 in all competitions for Preston this season and has now scored the most goals for North End since David Nugent in 2005.

It was a topsy turvy game for both sides as Bristol City took the lead going into the break before Preston came into the second half rejuvenated as Jakobsen got the first of his double in the 52nd minute with a poachers effort from close range.

Bristol City went ahead again through Semenyo and it looked as if three points were heading back to Ashton Gate before the former Randers and Derby forward stepped up.

Preston broke down the right hand side and Brad Potts delivered a pin point cross, slightly behind the Danish forward but that didn’t matter. Jakobsen adjusted his feet and rifled a volley into the far corner rescuing a late point again for Preston this season.

The last minute equaliser left fans feeling positive after the game, here’s how they reacted on Twitter.

So underrated this lad, 16 goals in a season where we have, for the large part, struggled. Fair play, Riis 👏🏻#PNEFC https://t.co/4qPQAEzxE4 — Mark Norris (@Nobber1985) January 29, 2022

Superb form Riis 😃💪👊 https://t.co/9glHaSuhov — Owen Downes (@cadetdownes) January 29, 2022

Such a beautiful man🥰 — tomcowey_ (@cowey26) January 29, 2022

@SkyBetChamp player of the month defo — Kayleigh Holt (@miss_holtie_xo) January 29, 2022

He might not be much of a work horse but if you can get in the right positions and put them away. Then Riis is a great striker — Zippy Plays Drums (@DrumsZippy) January 29, 2022

Riis riiss will tear you apart again 😀 — Adam (pnefc) Murphy (@adammurphypne) January 29, 2022

@prestoncouncil when is the statue being built? — Mick Porter (@Mick_Porter) January 29, 2022

He’s too good — Gareth (@GarethPNE_) January 29, 2022