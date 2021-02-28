‘Superb display’, ‘Absolute warrior’ – Many Preston fans in awe of player following performance v Huddersfield

It was a good day to be a Preston North End fan yesterday as they finally got back to winning ways on home soil.

PNE fans hadn’t seen their team win at Deepdale since the back end of 2020, and their only two wins of this year have come on the road at Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers.

But something had to give as another struggling team in Huddersfield Town visited Deepdale, and they were ruthlessly put to the sword.

After having penalty appeals turned down and missing some golden chances, Preston took the lead through Brad Potts, and he was the man who supplied the ball for the second goal in the second half, which Ched Evans dispatched.

A slick counter attack finished the Terriers off late on, with PNE’s top scorer Scott Sinclair slamming home Tom Barkhuizen’s outside of the boot cross.

Preston North End quiz: Was it Alan Browne or Tom Barkhuizen who have done these 15 things?

1 of 15 Signed for PNE in 2014? Alan Browne Tom Barkhuizen

One man who had a part in all three goals was Evans, who supplied the ‘pre-assist’ for both the first and third goals.

The striker slid in Scott Sinclair for his chance that Ryan Schofield saved, only for Potts to fire in the rebound for PNE’s opener, and then Evans’ outside of the foot pass set Barkhuizen away for him to create the final goal.

The ex-Fleetwood man has been a surprise revelation for North End, with his physical style bringing other attack-minded players into play and he’s starting to add a few goals to his performances as well.

Despite some skepticism when he arrived, Evans is winning over a lot of PNE fans – check out their reaction to his performance yesterday.

The hierarchy at Preston need to pull Evans into the boardroom and offer him a 2 year deal. Plays for the badge. Another immense centre forward performance #pnefc — Rick Thompson (@youngtommo1) February 27, 2021

Dare I say Ched Evans is the best striker we’ve had since Hugill #pnefc — Ashley Marsh (@ashley_marsh) February 27, 2021

Ched Evans plays for the shirt. Absolute warrior. #pnefc — Tom (@tom_10789) February 27, 2021

And that is why we signed Ched Evans. Unreal forward hold up play #pnefc — Rick Thompson (@youngtommo1) February 27, 2021

Ched Evans is the best CF we have had for a long time by the way, he’s a terrier upfront! just wish we got him when he was a bit younger #pnefc — Adam Smith (@Adam_GSmith) February 27, 2021

My love for Ched Evans grows stronger every game ❤️ #pnefc — Shaun Thompson (@shaunpne) February 27, 2021

Life time contract for Ched Evans. The guys a absolute fella. #pnefc — Keaton x (@Kaetz95) February 27, 2021

Evans MOM for me. Superb display. #pnefc — Noel (@HenMace) February 27, 2021

Earned his place in the team and my respect! Something I thought Ide never say…. what a player Ched Evans is #PNEFC — Andrew Swarbrick (@AndrewSwarbrick) February 27, 2021