‘Superb’, ‘Could be the signing of the season’ – Many Bolton fans react as 26-year-old joins the Trotters

Bolton Wanderers are gearing up for life in League One once again and they’re making some real statement signings to excite supporters.

The first player to arrive at the University of Bolton Stadium permanently last week was Oladapo Afolayan, who has made the switch from West Ham United after a successful loan spell in League Two last season with the Trotters.

The winger was followed by Feyenoord centre-back George Johnston, who impressed in League One with Wigan Athletic in a loan spell in the second half of last season, so it’s a coup for Ian Evatt to convince him to join Bolton.

And the Evatt recruitment drive has continued with confirmation that Newport County midfielder Josh Sheehan has made the switch on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old has been capped twice for Wales and was named in the League Two Team of the Season as Newport made it all the way to the play-off final.

Sheehan scored three times and assisted another three goals in 46 league appearances for Newport last season and he will bolster Evatt’s midfield for the new season, also giving him some rare international experience for League One.

Bolton fans are clearly excited for the club to have Sheehan on board for the upcoming campaign and they’ve been reacting on Twitter to the deal.

