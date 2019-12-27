‘Superb’, ‘Class’ – Plenty of Barnsley fans are loving 20-y/o’s recent display v West Brom

Barnsley earned a hard-fought point at Oakwell on Boxing Day, as they held league leaders West Brom to stay in touch with the relegation strugglers in the Championship.

Slaven Bilic’s side took the lead on the day through Filip Krovinovic, as the Croatian finished clinically from distance after a mistake from Sahin-Radlinger in the Barnsley goal.

The Baggies protected that lead for 85 minutes, but were undone when Aapo Halme equalised in stoppage time to spark jubilant scenes at Oakwell.

One player that stood out for Gerhard Struber’s side in the draw was Clarke Odour, who picked up the Man of the Match award in the game.

The former Leeds winger took to social media after the game, and praised Cauley Woodrow for his kind message after the announcement.

Cheers bro, class as always today you 👏🏾❤️ https://t.co/hUzpwtmhhL — Clarke Oduor (@Clarke_Oduor) December 26, 2019

Plenty of the Barnsley supporters took to Twitter following the draw, as they issued praise for Odour for his performance in the hard-fought point against the Baggies.

See the best of the reaction below….

Top drawer performance, growing every game as is the rest of the squad… We can do this!!!! — Alan Smith (@AlSmith_tykemad) December 26, 2019

Class today Clarke — josh whittaker 🇦🇹 (@joshlwhittaker) December 26, 2019

Class player. Nailing down full back position. Technically very good and showing skill. Good future ahead. — Wakefield Red (@spillage73) December 26, 2019

A well deserved MOTM! A class performance today. — Helen Broom (@e5c570960b9c41a) December 26, 2019

Superb pal 👏👏👏 — Jimmy Beadle (@BeadleJimmy) December 27, 2019

Been MOM for a few weeks in my eyes. Playing class at the minute. 🔥 — Lauren Pickford (@lozie1993) December 27, 2019

Absolutely brilliant again today pal 👏 — Ant Clare (@antclare78) December 26, 2019

Unbelievable mate to say you couldn’t get get a chance under stendel or Murray — Caolain Rennison (@Caolain_lee) December 26, 2019

Assured, composed, accurate passing and tigerish pressing. Excellent! — Russell Boland (@RussBoland) December 26, 2019

Becoming a class act. Last few games been superb 👌 — Ian | HalfTimePie (@halftimepiesite) December 26, 2019

Well played Clarke you were excellent today! — Matthew Warren (@MattRWarren75) December 26, 2019