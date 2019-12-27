Connect with us

Barnsley

‘Superb’, ‘Class’ – Plenty of Barnsley fans are loving 20-y/o’s recent display v West Brom

Barnsley earned a hard-fought point at Oakwell on Boxing Day, as they held league leaders West Brom to stay in touch with the relegation strugglers in the Championship.

Slaven Bilic’s side took the lead on the day through Filip Krovinovic, as the Croatian finished clinically from distance after a mistake from Sahin-Radlinger in the Barnsley goal.

The Baggies protected that lead for 85 minutes, but were undone when Aapo Halme equalised in stoppage time to spark jubilant scenes at Oakwell.

One player that stood out for Gerhard Struber’s side in the draw was Clarke Odour, who picked up the Man of the Match award in the game.

The former Leeds winger took to social media after the game, and praised Cauley Woodrow for his kind message after the announcement.

Plenty of the Barnsley supporters took to Twitter following the draw, as they issued praise for Odour for his performance in the hard-fought point against the Baggies.

See the best of the reaction below….


