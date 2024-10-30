Carlton Palmer has emphasised the importance of the takeover situation at Sheffield United being resolved quickly amid interest in Oliver Sorensen.

According to Alan Nixon, the Blades are leading the race to sign the 22-year-old despite facing competition from Brighton and Brentford.

It is believed that any deal to sign the FC Midtjylland player will cost up to £5 million ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Uncertainty surrounds the ownership at Bramall Lane, with Prince Abdullah looking to sell a stake in the club.

Sheffield United have struggled under financial constraints in recent transfer windows, although the team has been able to compete for Premier League promotion so far this season despite this.

Oliver Sorensen - FC Midtjylland league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2019-20 2 (0) 0 2020-21 4 (0) 0 2022-23 26 (20) 1 (0) 2023-24 30 (29) 5 (4) 2024-25 10 (8) 4 (1) As of October 29th

Carlton Palmer makes Sheffield United takeover claim

Palmer has warned that the takeover situation needs to be resolved quickly so that the Yorkshire outfit will not be held back from spending in the transfer market.

He believes that the current situation could hold them back from competing for promotion this year despite making a positive start to the campaign.

“Sheffield United have enjoyed a fine start to the season under Chris Wilder, they sit fourth in the table on 22 points,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Two points were deducted before the start of the season, so they’ve had a solid start to the season.

“Their aim is to get promoted to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but they’re waiting and hoping that a takeover will happen at the football club.

“The latest [prospective new owner] is supposed to be a higher base businessman Steven Rosen.

“They’re supposed to be in negotiations, and it’s hampering Chris Wilder.

“Because, although he was able to do good business in the summer, he was only able to bring in, as he says, 11 first team players.

“The rest of the players on his bench are young kids, he needs to strengthen the squad.”

Carlton Palmer issues Oliver Sorensen transfer verdict

Related Who is Oliver Sorensen? The £5m star wanted by Sheffield United, Brighton and Brentford The Blades have set their sights on the Danish midfielder and face stiff competition for his signature

Palmer believes that Sorensen would be an exciting addition for Wilder’s side, should they be able to pull off his transfer.

“One player he’s interested in bringing to the football club is 22-year-old Oliver Sorensen,” he added.

“He’s a midfielder from Denmark, who currently plays his football in the Danish top flight with FC Midtjylland.

“He’s a very good midfield player, he’s very highly rated, he’s already made 19 starts and contributed eight goals.

“He’s very versatile, a very good midfield player, left-foot, superb close control, but he’s believed to be worth £5 million.

“Brighton and Brentford are also keeping an eye on him, which shows how highly rated he is.

“Now the only way that Chris Wilder and Sheffield United can afford Sorensen is if this takeover happens.

“So, it’s believed Chris Wilder and Sheffield United would be leading the race to his signature because Sorensen would go straight into the side, whereas he won’t be doing that at Brighton and Brentford.

“Sheffield United lead the race, but are desperate for this takeover to happen, so Chris Wilder can strengthen his squad, and push on to get promotion this season.”

It has been reported by The Star that a move for Sorensen would not be of interest to the prospective owners of Sheffield United, but a major player sale in January could lead to a deal for the Dane under the current structure.

Oliver Sorensen deal will be difficult for Sheffield United

Sorensen looks like a very bright talent, and the number of high calibre clubs chasing his signature tells us a lot about his potential.

But the financial situation at Bramall Lane is far from straightforward, and Wilder may end up finding himself quite frustrated in this pursuit of Sorensen.

One high profile sale that may help bring him in is Ollie Arblaster, which would be a real blow to the team if he were to go.

But if the takeover isn’t finalised by January, then a sale for the 20-year-old could be on the cards as a way to generate income and keep the books balanced.