‘Superb’, ‘Brilliant’ – Many QPR fans react to Mark Warburton’s message after latest triumph

Many Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to react to Mark Warburton’s latest message following the club’s dramatic League Cup victory over Everton.

The Hoops booked their place in the fourth round of the competition last night by beating their Premier League opponents in a penalty shoot-out.

Charlie Austin opened the scoring for QPR in the 18th minute of the clash before Lucas Digne levelled proceedings for Everton.

The Hoops forward then netted his second goal of the clash as he planted a header past Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Following the break, Everton equalised again as Andros Townsend scored for the visitors.

Seny Dieng emerged as a hero for QPR in the shoot-out as he saved Tom Davies’ spot-kick before Jimmy Dunne netted the winning penalty at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Reflecting on his side’s display against the Toffees, Warburton took to Twitter to praise the club’s supporters for creating a great atmosphere.

The QPR boss posted: “What an atmosphere created by the Rangers fans this evening!

“A proper cup tie under the lights.

“Delighted for the players and supporters.

“Thank you for the magnificent backing.

1 of 22 QPR won 15 games in the Championship last season Real Fake

“We look forward to the draw.”

What an atmosphere created by the Rangers fans this evening! A proper cup tie under the lights. Delighted for the players and supporters . Thank you for the magnificent backing. We look forward to the draw. — Mark Warburton (@MarkWarburton9) September 21, 2021

Many Hoops fans reacted to Warburton’s post in a positive manner on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Superb team performance mark, the lads collectively won that tie, and the pens were great — Rob Parslow (@tip4profit) September 21, 2021

Mark Warburton's blue and white army! Hats off to you and all the lads. We've got our rangers back 👋🏻🔵⚪🔵⚪💙 — 𝕮𝖎𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖓 (@C_R_S__) September 21, 2021

Brilliant game once again! Great to see you get Luke on and Stephen. Both were excellent off the bench tonight. Onto the next round!🔵⚪️💪 — QPR LATEST NEWS (@latest_qpr) September 21, 2021

Top work gaffer — Mark Hillman (@MarkJohnHillman) September 21, 2021

Brilliant team performance today, a good night all round for us. Enjoy Tonight, but prepare for West Brom tomorrow. — Conor Wells (@CW_Wells123) September 21, 2021

Brilliant football tonight gaffer the staff and the players have been exceptional this season 🔵⚪️ — JDT (@jordthomasqpr) September 21, 2021

You’ve given our club back to us, Mark. Thank you 🔵⚪️ — Stewart Cutts (@_StewartCutts22) September 21, 2021

Top man Mark! 👏👏🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ — David Hadley (@hadders112) September 21, 2021

Fantastic Mark and it’s brilliant you give the cups respect.

So happy for Amos in particular – great to see him back. — Jools #Together (@Jools_Orca) September 21, 2021

Fans were truly magnificent tonight, and the team clearly responded. — The Maverick Team (@TheMaverickTeam) September 21, 2021

QPR will be looking to back up this victory by producing an eye-catching display against West Bromwich Albion in the Championship on Friday.