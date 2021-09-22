Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘Superb’, ‘Brilliant’ – Many QPR fans react to Mark Warburton’s message after latest triumph

Published

3 mins ago

on

Many Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to react to Mark Warburton’s latest message following the club’s dramatic League Cup victory over Everton.

The Hoops booked their place in the fourth round of the competition last night by beating their Premier League opponents in a penalty shoot-out.

Charlie Austin opened the scoring for QPR in the 18th minute of the clash before Lucas Digne levelled proceedings for Everton.

The Hoops forward then netted his second goal of the clash as he planted a header past Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Following the break, Everton equalised again as Andros Townsend scored for the visitors.

Seny Dieng emerged as a hero for QPR in the shoot-out as he saved Tom Davies’ spot-kick before Jimmy Dunne netted the winning penalty at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Reflecting on his side’s display against the Toffees, Warburton took to Twitter to praise the club’s supporters for creating a great atmosphere.

The QPR boss posted: “What an atmosphere created by the Rangers fans this evening!

“A proper cup tie under the lights.

“Delighted for the players and supporters.

“Thank you for the magnificent backing.

“We look forward to the draw.”

Many Hoops fans reacted to Warburton’s post in a positive manner on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

QPR will be looking to back up this victory by producing an eye-catching display against West Bromwich Albion in the Championship on Friday.


