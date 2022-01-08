Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Superb’, ‘Brilliant’ – Many Ipswich Town fans praise individual’s Portman Road impact

Ipswich Town continued their unbeaten run under new manager Kieran McKenna as they beat Gillingham 4-0 at the Priestfield Stadium. 

Fans were in high praise of their manager after a convincing win over Gillingham with three goals coming in the space of 14 minutes for the Tractor Boys.

James Norwood opened the scoring with his third goal in as many games in the ninth minute, finishing off an impressive Town before Wes Burns then fired past Gillingham goalkeeper Jamie Cumming from an tight angle.

Macauley Bonne then scored the third after an exquisite team move, which he slotted home from unmarked from Matt Penney’s low cross after just 23 minutes.

Conor Chaplin then made it 4-0 with a penalty in the 85th minute in a game where Ipswich didn’t have to leave third gear, highlighting the progress made under McKenna in a short space of time.

It was the manager McKenna who was getting the praise from supporters for the performance and style of play on show, here’s what they said on Twitter.


