‘Superb’, ‘Brilliant’ – Many Ipswich Town fans praise individual’s Portman Road impact

Ipswich Town continued their unbeaten run under new manager Kieran McKenna as they beat Gillingham 4-0 at the Priestfield Stadium.

Fans were in high praise of their manager after a convincing win over Gillingham with three goals coming in the space of 14 minutes for the Tractor Boys.

James Norwood opened the scoring with his third goal in as many games in the ninth minute, finishing off an impressive Town before Wes Burns then fired past Gillingham goalkeeper Jamie Cumming from an tight angle.

Macauley Bonne then scored the third after an exquisite team move, which he slotted home from unmarked from Matt Penney’s low cross after just 23 minutes.

Conor Chaplin then made it 4-0 with a penalty in the 85th minute in a game where Ipswich didn’t have to leave third gear, highlighting the progress made under McKenna in a short space of time.

It was the manager McKenna who was getting the praise from supporters for the performance and style of play on show, here’s what they said on Twitter.

That was an impressive team performance-really good shape, style of play, game plan, albeit against a poor Gills side. Love to see us score 4 again, especially against the horror that is Steve Evans

COYB💙 looking good so far under McKenna — JonW_ITFC (@JonW_ITFC) January 8, 2022

My Manager!! — Pheelzey (@passingdemtears) January 8, 2022

Outstanding performance from start to finish. Midfield were excellent. #itfc👏 — Mary McCourt (@mjcben148) January 8, 2022

Not enough superlatives for that performance. Brilliant all over the pitch. Composed, confident, forward thinking, full of energy to the final minute. McKenna has rejuvenated the players and is already clearly coaching much more out of them. Long may it continue! Uppa Towen! — Joe (@joe_wilber1) January 8, 2022

Complete team performance; well done, lads. — Martyn Amos (@martyn_amos) January 8, 2022

Absolutely superb performance. Attacking stylish football — michael bracken (@michael_bracken) January 8, 2022

lightwork for mckenna's tricky blues — 𝘇𝗮𝗰 (@itfczac) January 8, 2022

Everyone out there today was proud to wear the shirt. Organised, playing with flair and for each other. Take a bow Mr McKenna, superb coaching and man management by the look of it. — Andrew Westley (@AndrewWestley8) January 8, 2022

Better than Paul cook — Adam Bareham (@bareham04) January 8, 2022

Amazing what some decent coaching does — Anthony Bull (@PettaughBarnie) January 8, 2022