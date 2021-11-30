‘Superb again’, ‘Joy to watch’ – Many Derby fans excited by one player despite QPR defeat

Derby County were beaten 2-1 by QPR at Pride Park yesterday but the performance of 19-year-old Liam Thompson has left many Rams fans excited.

Andre Gray’s stunning 90th-minute winner was enough to give Mark Warburton’s side the win and help them climb to third in the Championship, while Derby remain 19 points adrift of safety.

The home side will feel unfortunate to have come away from the game with nothing, having been on top for much of the first half and taken the lead through Tom Lawrence’s 10th-minute opener.

Chris Willock pulled the R’s level early in the second half and then Gray landed the killer blow in the final moments of the game.

It was not all doom and gloom for the Rams, however, with Thompson starting once again in midfield and producing another impressive display.

The teenager is the latest Derby academy prospect to force his way into Wayne Rooney’s side of late and has now started three times in a row in the Championship – helping his side take four points off Fulham and Bournemouth ahead of last night’s game.

Thompson looks like a bright prospect and his performance against the R’s appears to have excited many supporters of the East Midlands club despite the result.

Read their reaction here:

Liam Thompson impressed yet again tonight. He is a cross between Archie Gemmill and Geraint Williams? #dcfc — SimonWelchIFA (@SenseSimon) November 29, 2021

Liam Thompson has very quickly become a favourite of mine.

He just looks like he belongs 👏 #dcfc — Mark My Words 🐏 (@marktheram7) November 29, 2021

All that effort in the last two games caught up with us tonight. Definitely a few tired legs out there amongst the older players, although Liam Thompson was superb again #dcfc #dcfcfans — Craig G 💙 (@derbadian) November 29, 2021

Another very impressive performance from Liam Thompson. He looks like he’s been in the side years 👏🏻👏🏻. — stace ⚫️⚪️🐏🐏🐏 (@stace_dcfc) November 29, 2021

Oh by the way, Liam Thompson was brilliant again tonight. Really earning his place in the squad and making a name for himself 👍🏼 #dcfc — Keri Walton (@KeriWalton_) November 29, 2021

Thought we were sloppy at the back today, disappointing performance, looked lethargic team needs freshening up for Saturday, on a positive note Thompson was superb again, what a player he’s gonna turn out to be #dcfc #dcfcfans — Vikramjit Singh Dosanjh (@viksinghdosanjh) November 29, 2021

A draw would have been a fair result tonight but it just wasn’t to be, beaten by a moment of brilliance. Liam Thompson MOTM for me tonight. He was absolutely superb and what a fine young talent he is!@dcfcofficial 📸 #DCFC 🐏 pic.twitter.com/LkDmfrdhoN — Ashley Woodhouse (@AshWoody90) November 29, 2021

Not too down about that. #DCFC were brilliant. Under normal circumstances they would have got a draw but was clear they were going for the win. Thompson epitomising how we should perform in League One next season. Joy to watch. Great goal by Andre Gray to win it. #dcfcfans — Scott Gretton (@ScottGretton) November 29, 2021