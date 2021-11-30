Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Superb again’, ‘Joy to watch’ – Many Derby fans excited by one player despite QPR defeat

Published

40 seconds ago

on

Derby County were beaten 2-1 by QPR at Pride Park yesterday but the performance of 19-year-old Liam Thompson has left many Rams fans excited. 

Andre Gray’s stunning 90th-minute winner was enough to give Mark Warburton’s side the win and help them climb to third in the Championship, while Derby remain 19 points adrift of safety.

The home side will feel unfortunate to have come away from the game with nothing, having been on top for much of the first half and taken the lead through Tom Lawrence’s 10th-minute opener.

Chris Willock pulled the R’s level early in the second half and then Gray landed the killer blow in the final moments of the game.

It was not all doom and gloom for the Rams, however, with Thompson starting once again in midfield and producing another impressive display.

The teenager is the latest Derby academy prospect to force his way into Wayne Rooney’s side of late and has now started three times in a row in the Championship – helping his side take four points off Fulham and Bournemouth ahead of last night’s game.

Thompson looks like a bright prospect and his performance against the R’s appears to have excited many supporters of the East Midlands club despite the result.

30 questions about some of Derby County’s best ever goalkeepers – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30

1. Who does Scott Carson currently play for?

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Superb again’, ‘Joy to watch’ – Many Derby fans excited by one player despite QPR defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: