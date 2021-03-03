‘Superb again’, ‘Going on to big things’ – Many Sunderland fans rave about 2020 arrival after Swindon win

Sunderland beat Swindon Town to move fourth in League One last night and many fans have been raving about the performance of defender Dion Sanderson.

Charlie Wyke’s 24th goal of the season helped the Black Cats claim a narrow victory, in a game that also saw them keep their third clean sheet in their last four games.

Sanderson has featured in all four and become a key figure in the backline under Lee Johnson.

The 21-year-old joined on loan from Wolves in the summer but has barely been given a consistent run in the starting XI until the last few weeks.

He’s now started the last six League One games on the bounce, helping Sunderland go unbeaten and take 13 points from their last five.

The central defender certainly seems to be making the most of his chance and impressed as part of the Black Cats’ backline alongside Luke O’Nien and Max Power, with Johnson’s options limited due to injury.

They reduced Swindon to just three shots on target last night with Sanderson’s performance receiving plaudits from the Stadium of Light faithful.

Many Sunderland fans took to Twitter after the game to heap praise on the Wolves loanee.

Read their reaction here:

Obviously early days in his career and I wasn’t his biggest fan at the start but I think we just need to enjoy Sanderson while he’s here. Because that boys going on to big things. — Connor Smith (@ConnorSAFC1994) March 3, 2021

That’s a huge win for us tonight. Wyke on the scoresheet again and another clean sheet for Burge and that back three. Power, Sanderson and O’Nien were superb again and I was impressed with Winchester as well tonight. Let’s keep creeping up that table lads. Get in #SAFC — James Tweddell (@Jamestweddell) March 2, 2021

Best 2 players on the pitch young Sanderson and our best player Luke 09. #Safc — Baz (@paulbasnett10) March 2, 2021

Sanderson was superb again tonight. So much control for a young lad. Really knows what he’s doing, old fashioned center half without the ball and a modern center half with it. #SAFC @SandowRs — E-Sunderland (@e_sunderland) March 2, 2021

That’s a massively important victory. Now we are (gradually) moving into the automatic promotion picture, albeit with some hurdles to overcome. Sanderson & Maguire were both excellent tonight, & Wyke ended his mini-drought at the right time. Onwards! #SAFC 🔴⚪️ — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) March 2, 2021

If we come up this year. Must do everything to keep DION SANDERSON. Absolute class act.#SAFC — Liam Stokoe (@StokoeFTM) March 2, 2021

Dion Sanderson immense again tonight really need to sign him permanently #safc — Gavin Evans (@GavinEvs) March 2, 2021

We’re playing well and this system is nice & fluid, but we’re just lacking a cutting edge up top. Sanderson has been at his usual imperious best again, so far. #SAFC 🔴⚪️ — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) March 2, 2021