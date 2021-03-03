Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Superb again’, ‘Going on to big things’ – Many Sunderland fans rave about 2020 arrival after Swindon win

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sunderland beat Swindon Town to move fourth in League One last night and many fans have been raving about the performance of defender Dion Sanderson. 

Charlie Wyke’s 24th goal of the season helped the Black Cats claim a narrow victory, in a game that also saw them keep their third clean sheet in their last four games.

Sanderson has featured in all four and become a key figure in the backline under Lee Johnson.

The 21-year-old joined on loan from Wolves in the summer but has barely been given a consistent run in the starting XI until the last few weeks.

He’s now started the last six League One games on the bounce, helping Sunderland go unbeaten and take 13 points from their last five.

The central defender certainly seems to be making the most of his chance and impressed as part of the Black Cats’ backline alongside Luke O’Nien and Max Power, with Johnson’s options limited due to injury.

They reduced Swindon to just three shots on target last night with Sanderson’s performance receiving plaudits from the Stadium of Light faithful.

Sunderland quiz: Was it Aiden McGeady or Charlie Wyke who have done these 15 things?

1 of 15

Born in April 1986

Many Sunderland fans took to Twitter after the game to heap praise on the Wolves loanee.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Superb again’, ‘Going on to big things’ – Many Sunderland fans rave about 2020 arrival after Swindon win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: