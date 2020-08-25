‘Super Mel Morris’ – These Derby fans are loving latest club statement

Derby County have been cleared of two charges brought against them earlier this year by the EFL, as per an official statement from the club.

A number of sides in the Championship had been under scrutiny over alleged financial breaches, with Sheffield Wednesday handed a 12 point deduction for next season, though they intend to appeal it.

Derby, too, were charged over the sale of Pride Park and club’s amortisation policy associated with intangible fixed assets (players in this case.)

However, the statement has revealed that on both charges the Rams have been found not guilty, though it does say information and wording around charge two could have been clearer.

Naturally, Rams fans are delighted with this news

Let’s take a look at some of the best of what has been said:

A sigh of relief for fans, then, and now they can focus on next season completely.