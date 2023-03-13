Sunderland’s victory at Norwich City offers real hope for the play-off run-in, here’s why: Opinion

Having suffered three successive defeats going into a tough game away at Norwich City, Sunderland knew they needed to win to keep their slim play-off hopes alive.

Even the victory, which came courtesy of Abdoullah Ba’s first goal in red and white, means Tony Mowbray’s side are five points away from Millwall who occupy that final spot. So, they’ve still got it all to do with ten games to play.

However, the win at Carrow Road was significant – and not just because they beat a play-off rival.

The most pleasing aspect of the afternoon was that Mowbray’s side showed a different side of their game to battle to get the points.

When a game is open, Sunderland are a dangerous prospect and arguably one of the standout sides in the Championship. In Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke, Amad Diallo and Alex Pritchard they boast some players who can be devastating if they are given time and space to operate.

The issue is games don’t always play out in the way that you want and when it becomes a tight, scrappy affair it sometimes feels as though the Black Cats buckle.

Therefore, for Sunderland to win with just 28% possession against the Canaries was some achievement.

It proves that all the group bought into the gameplan from the manager. They were willing to sit deep and everyone did their defensive job, whether it was tracking runners or staying in the structure that the boss demanded.

Of course, it wasn’t pretty at times, and you can be sure that many fans watching on were worried that the pressure would tell from the hosts late on as they continued to push.

But, it didn’t. Sunderland stood firm and with Danny Batth and Dan Ballard dominating defensively, they managed to restrict a classy Norwich side to very little in terms of clear openings.

Given their unfortunate injury situation, with several key men missing, Mowbray was always going to have to adapt and tweak things to ensure Sunderland got results to stay in the hunt for a top six finish.

Whilst there is still a lot of work to do to keep the Premier League dream alive, the manner of the win against Norwich should offer encouragement.

After falling to defeat in the same way on too many occasions, a more resolute, pragmatic Sunderland showed up in Norfolk and if they can continue to mix it up during the run-in, the improbable could just happen.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.