Will Still remains in the frame for the head coach vacancy at Sunderland.

According to Football Insider, the 31-year-old is still in with a chance of becoming the permanent successor to Michael Beale following an interview with the club's hierarchy.

Beale was dismissed back in February, after just 63 days in charge of the first team squad, with Mike Dodds overseeing the end of the season on an interim basis.

The search for a long-term replacement has dragged on, with no official confirmation of an appointment in sight.

A number of names have been linked with the role, with Still featuring prominently in a lot of reporting surrounding the role.

Sunderland head coach search latest

It has been claimed that Sunderland are still considering the appointment of the promising, young coach.

The Black Cats are said to have held reservations over Still’s suitability for the role, but those concerns have been played down.

It is expected that the new head coach will have to work alongside the current backroom and coaching staff, while also fitting in with the club’s current model.

Sunderland have a strong emphasis on youth, with their recruitment policy in particular seeing them target young and inexperienced players.

It remains to be seen whether Still will be comfortable working under those conditions.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman will be heavily involved in the appointment process, and will need a strong relationship with the successful candidate as he is a key driver of their recruitment strategy.

Still previously worked with Ligue 1 side Reims, but departed prior to the end of the season after coming to a mutual agreement to leave.

His team were in contention for European qualification, but poor form in his final few weeks led to them falling out of the top half of the top flight table.

Still is now out of work, and would be available to sign for Sunderland as a free agent.

The young coach was also linked with Norwich City, but it’s believed that Johannes Hoff Thorup is set to be confirmed as David Wagner’s replacement instead.

Sunderland’s disappointing season

Sunderland were in contention for a play-off place under Tony Mowbray last season, but the team struggled in the second half of the campaign after the 60-year-old was dismissed.

Beale oversaw just 12 games in charge before Dodds was put in place as the caretaker head coach.

Dodds guided the team to an underwhelming 16th place finish, with the gap to the bottom three only ending up six points.

Sunderland will be hoping whoever is appointed as their next coach will be able to lead them back into promotion contention.

Will Still would be an exciting but risky appointment

Still’s work with Reims was very impressive, even if everything fell apart right at the end.

He has built up a solid amount of experience for someone still quite young in coaching terms, especially as he has already coached in a top five league in Europe.

Sunderland are an exciting prospect, and the opportunity to compete with them should be enticing for the 31-year-old.

If they can get this deal over the line then they will need to back him in the transfer market this summer, but it could also be what they need to bridge that gap to the top six next season.

There is an element of risk involved but Still would be an exciting appointment.