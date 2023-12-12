Highlights Sunderland shortlist Reims boss Will Still as potential candidate for top job. McKenna and Sable also linked.

McKenna unlikely to leave Ipswich Town due to success and backing from board. Sunderland should focus on other candidates.

Still doing well at Reims in Ligue 1, comfortable with language and has talented players. Move to Sunderland may not be appealing at this stage.

Sunderland have shortlisted Reims boss Will Still ahead of a potential approach, according to The Guardian.

The report lists a number of candidates who could be under consideration, with Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna someone the Black Cats admire and Nice assistant Julian Sable also being linked.

Managers had been linked with the Black Cats' job even when Tony Mowbray was in the job, with rumours swirling back in April.

With this previous speculation in mind, it's perhaps no surprise that quite a few names have been linked with the top job so soon after Tony Mowbray's dismissal.

A couple of potential candidates could be quite hard to lure away from their current clubs.

McKenna is one man who's probably unlikely to leave his current club considering how well the Tractor Boys are doing at the moment and the fact he was backed by the board during the summer, with the former Manchester United coach bringing in some gifted players.

Competing for the title with Leicester City must be an exhilarating experience for him - and he won't want to give that up.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent

Making the move to the Stadium of Light would be foolish for him at the moment, even though it's an excellent opportunity for a manager who wants to work with young, exciting players.

And it's safe to say that Ipswich won't be losing him without a fight, so Sunderland will probably need to move on and focus on other candidates.

Will Still's current situation at Reims

The French side are currently doing very well in the top tier.

They may have suffered a 2-1 defeat against Nice on Saturday, but they are currently sat eighth in Ligue 1 and that isn't a bad position for them to be in.

In no danger of being involved in a relegation scrap at this point, they are just four points adrift of Lille who are in fourth place and that will give Still's side plenty of encouragement.

Not only is he doing a job he seems to love, but he's operating at the top level of French football and is comfortable with the language.

Still also has a talented set of players at his disposal, including Reda Khadra who has shone at Blackburn Rovers in the past. He has also worked with Folarin Balogun during his time at the club.

A move for Will Still may be too ambitious for Sunderland

It should be reiterated that the top job at the Stadium of Light will be an excellent opportunity for most managers, especially those who are currently out of work.

Working with a talented set of young players who have a high ceiling and will only get better will be exciting for whoever comes in.

But for Still, a move to the SoL may not be that appealing at this stage considering he's currently operating at the top level of French football.

The Championship is one of the best divisions in Europe, but he would be moving down a level if he did join the Black Cats and it's not as if he would be moving to a side who are favourites to secure promotion.

A switch to Leicester would make sense because they have an excellent chance of getting back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but he risks being stuck in the English second tier with the Wearside outfit.

At the moment, Still doesn't need to make a switch and he will know that if he does, it could come back to bite him.

The Black Cats should aim for the stars when weighing up candidates for the top job, but it would be a surprise if they managed to hire Reims' boss.