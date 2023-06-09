Not many clubs go from being promoted in League One and then do it back to back and get to the Premier League, but for a small amount of time it looked as though Sunderland could have done just that in 2022-23.

Unfortunately for Black Cats fans, they fell just short in the Championship play-off semi-finals to Luton Town, but they are primed to be strong in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The club's performances this past season - particularly in the final couple of months of the campaign - have attracted the attention of Premier League clubs, particularly when it comes to goalkeeper Anthony Patterson and winger Jack Clarke.

In terms of Clarke, he was the man that Sunderland often turned to in their time of need in the final third - with Ross Stewart out for much of the season due to injury he had to step up to the plate and with 11 goals and 13 assists in all competitions, Clarke did just that.

Could Clarke be on the move from Wearside this summer though?

What is the latest on Jack Clarke's Sunderland future?

With three years left on his contract at the Stadium of Light, there's no rush to either sell Clarke or tie him down to a new deal, but the Black Cats reportedly wanted to reward him for his efforts during the 2022-23 season, as well as to stop him getting distracted by the Premier League vultures.

However, in recent days the club have reportedly shelved contract talks with the 22-year-old, prompting suggestions that the Wearsiders may now be ready to cash in for the right price.

Bids have already arrived for Clarke following his performances last season, with Burnley this week offering an initial £7 million fee for his services - although add-ons would increase that fee eventually.

Sunderland are expected to laugh that off however and they have a particular valuation in mind for the ex-Tottenham Hotspur forward.

What do Sunderland value Jack Clarke at?

According to a report from The Northern Echo, Sunderland want more than double the initial £7 million on the table currently for Clarke, which would suggest that a £15 million fee or thereabouts would do the trick when it comes to selling him.

The Black Cats are not necessarily desperate to cash in on Clarke, however under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' ownership they are operating a buy low, sell high model and if the right price comes in they will not be afraid to move on a player and re-invest.

And with the likes of Brentford, Everton and Crystal Palace also believed to be interested, there could be a real bidding war for Clarke's services this summer.