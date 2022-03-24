Sunderland’s two most underwhelming signings from the last 5 years and why – Do you agree?

Sunderland have had an up and down couple of seasons and the side’s slide into League One and their battle to get back into the Championship has seen plenty of underwhelming signings along the way.

There have been some excellent additions – Ross Stewart for example, who has been the club’s top scorer this season – but also some names who have flattered to deceive since coming to the Stadium of Light.

There are some names that Black Cats fans will not want to hear associated with their club again after some of their performances and some who supporters won’t even remember due to their lack of impact at the side.

It’s been hard to narrow it down but we’ve whittled it down to two of their most underwhelming signings – and here they are.

Jason Steele

Whether his signing was hyped or not and whether it could be classed as underwhelming is irrelevant. W

hen they signed Steele, they believed that they had themselves a solid goalkeeper who could stand in and help keep them up in the Championship, whether he was viewed as a big signing or not.

Instead, the shot-stopper floundered and was one of the scapegoats of their failed second tier season in which they were relegated down to League One.

During that season, Steele managed just 15 appearances for Sunderland but conceded 26.

That averages out at 1.79 goals per game, which doesn’t make for great reading at all.

He’s since gone on to Brighton to the bemusement of many Black Cats supporters – but he is one signing who never managed to make the impact he probably would have wanted at the Stadium of Light.

Danny Graham

Sunderland have signed their fair share of strikers who have underwhelmed in recent seasons but Danny Graham stands out as one who really didn’t have as much impact as the fans would have wanted.

After a season for Blackburn in the Championship where he bagged fifteen goals, followed by a further four a campaign after, the Black Cats would no doubt have been hoping for an even better return from him in the third tier.

Instead, the then-34-year-old managed only three league starts at the Stadium of Light (with 14 appearances in total) and didn’t bag a single goal.

He never managed to hit the back of the net as frequently as he would have liked and left midway through the campaign to retire.

It was clear Graham was past his best but they would still have liked more of an output from the forward than what they managed.