Sunderland are confident they can keep Anthony Patterson at the club beyond the January transfer window despite Premier League interest in the keeper.

The 24-year-old has been the Black Cats’ number one for the past few years, and he remains a key figure under Regis Le Bris, with his performances helping the side to fourth in the Championship as they chase automatic promotion.

Championship Table (as of 6/1/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 26 29 53 2 Burnley 26 22 52 3 Sheffield United 26 19 52 4 Sunderland 26 17 50 5 Middlesbrough 26 11 41 6 West Brom 26 11 40

However, Patterson’s form and potential has caught the eye of others, with reports claiming that Man Utd, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Spurs have all been keeping tabs on the stopper going into the window.

Sunderland expected to keep Anthony Patterson beyond January window

Yet, a move does seem unlikely, as Football Insider has revealed that Sunderland are ‘confident’ that Patterson won’t leave the Stadium of Light this month.

Crucially, it’s also thought that Patterson is happy with his situation at Sunderland, as he plays regularly, and he wouldn’t be keen on departing to a club where he may be a backup moving forward, particularly as the Black Cats are in with a chance of winning promotion.

Patterson is under contract with the Wearside outfit until the summer of 2028, meaning Sunderland are under no pressure to cash in.

Anthony Patterson can fulfil Premier League dream with Sunderland

At 24, Patterson is still very young as a keeper, and given his performances, you can’t imagine this Premier League interest is going to go away.

But, a move in January would make little sense for various reasons. Firstly, Sunderland are looking to go up, and they won’t want to cash in on a key player at this stage of the campaign.

Similarly, Patterson is unlikely to play for any of the clubs mentioned at the moment, so he would benefit from sticking with Sunderland for now.

Moving forward, there’s no doubt that Patterson will want to play in the Premier League, and you would expect him to reach that level at some point, but he will believe he can do that with Sunderland.

If not, it could be a situation in the summer window, or potentially in 12-18 months, but right now Sunderland are in a good place, and they’ve shown they are a good club for players to develop.

So, it will be one to monitor in the future, but, right now, for Patterson and the club, the only focus is on winning promotion, and the keeper is sure to have a big say over the coming months in the battle to finish in the top two.