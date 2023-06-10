Trai Hume has agreed a new deal at Sunderland, which will extend his stay at the Stadium of Light until 2027.

This comes after Hume played a vital role in Sunderland's shock surge towards the play-offs, featuring in every single match from Boxing Day onwards and even scoring the winner against Luton Town in the semi-final first leg.

Sure enough, the subsequent defeat at Kenilworth Road saw the Mackems' own underdog story extinguished- well, for this season at least anyway.

Following the announcement of fresh terms, Hume has outlined not only his personal delight with the agreement but also Sunderland's mission for next season, where they look set to threaten the top six yet again.

What has Trai Hume said?

Speaking to Sunderland's YouTube channel, Hume explained: "Obviously I'm over the moon and happy to sign a new deal. After the season we all had as a team, I felt being offered a new deal from the staff was a good sign that they wanted to keep me here and I want to play, I'm delighted.

"The start of the season, last year, I wasn't really playing much, I was on the bench and in and out of the team. I wasn't playing as much as I wanted to but come Christmas time, there was a few injuries and I got my chance. I took my chance last year and took it with both hands. I played basically every game from Christmas onwards and this new contract shows what the staff and club think of me.

"It's a good thing, and I'm here to stay at the minute. They've tied me down for another year now and that takes me through to 2027 I think, so I'm going to be here for a long time. I'm still young, fit and looking to play games. Hopefully play next year and play with new teammates, the teammates from last year, and hopefully it's going to be a good season like last year.

And, when reflecting upon last campaign and what the next one could hold, Hume continued: "The season we had last year was a good one for everyone. Obviously we didn't get what we wanted in the end, getting beat in the play-offs, but it was a good season personally for me.

"It was a good season for all the players, all the season and the club. We're going into next season excited and trying to do that again but try and get promoted. We join up on the 26th for pre-season and hopefully all the lads are fit, ready to go into the season and try get promoted.

Are Trai Hume's Sunderland promotion ambitions realistic?

Whilst next term's Championship appears primed to be the highest-quality and highly-competitive season in some time, it would still be unwise to discount Sunderland, who emerged as one of the division's most captivating attacking forces courtesy of a forward-thinking philosophy that Hume himself is firmly part of.

Despite falling short in the play-offs, they have been on an upwards trajectory for the last two seasons now, and they have laid the foundations to give it a good go next year.

Tony Mowbray also has the league's youngest squad at his disposal, and it is a team that is improving by the minute, so if last season's youthful stars such as Hume, Jack Clarke and Dan Neil and kick on further, they will no doubt have a strong chance.

How beneficial is Trai Hume's contract extension for Sunderland?

Mowbray will no doubt be ecstatic to have tied down Hume for even longer, not only given his success last season but also because of the potential there.

Defensively sound, the versatile defender has also proved capable of chipping in with crucial goals from time to time, and will surely only get better as time goes on too.

The former Linfield man is an example of Sunderland's transfer model, whereby they identify cut-price talent before developing and then potentially receiving a sizable fee that represents a monumental profit, helping them to become progressive and sustainable further down the line.

Whether they will do this with Hume is unclear for now, but he appears destined to enjoy a glittering time up on Wearside nonetheless.