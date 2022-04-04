Sunderland’s top 10 youngest ever goalscorers – Where are they now?

Sunderland have produced a number of exciting, homegrown players over the years with many going on to play top-level football either at Sunderland or elsewhere.

The Black Cats have produced the likes of Jordan Pickford, Jordan Henderson, Michael Gray, and more. The current first team features a number of homegrown players now with countless others prospering in the professional divisions across the country.

Alex Neil’s current side are still in the race for promotion and they will be hoping they can return to the Championship amid years of struggle in League One.

With players still breaking through into the first-team squad even now, it’s no surprise to see them doing.

Here we take a look at Sunderland’s ten youngest ever goalscorers and where they are now…