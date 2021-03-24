Sunderland’s top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

Sunderland have undergone a transformation like no other during recent seasons.

Just five years ago the Black Cats were a regular feature in the Premier League and looked like contenders to really kick on, but unfortunately those times were coming to an end.

Back-to-back relegations saw the club into League One, with the Wearsiders still on a three-year journey to start moving their way back up the football pyramid.

Big-name signings are now a thing of the past for Sunderland, but the impact of such arrivals are still being felt by the club.

But who are the club’s most expensive signings, and where are they now? We take a look.