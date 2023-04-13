Sunderland will be looking to keep their play-off hopes alive this weekend as they prepare to face Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats come into this game on the back of collecting four points over the Easter weekend, after drawing with Hull City before beating Cardiff City 1-0 on Monday.

Can Sunderland still make the Play-offs?

Their win on Monday meant Sunderland were right back in the mix for a play-off place, as teams like Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City, and Coventry City, all teams above Sunderland who dropped points on Monday afternoon.

That meant the Wearsiders closed the gap to sixth place to just four points; they still have work to do to break into the play-off places, but with five games remaining, Tony Mowbray’s men have a fighting chance still.

Sunderland’s next two games see them come up against Birmingham and Huddersfield, two sides that are near the bottom end of the Championship. They then have games against West Bromwich Albion and Watford, both of whom may have nothing to play for, before finishing against Preston North End on the final day of the season.

One player that Sunderland will be hoping can shine in these final few games is Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo.

What did Tony Mowbray say about Amad Diallo?

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a successful loan spell on Wearside, a loan that is his first in English football.

The young attacker has played 32 times in the Championship, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists. Yet, it isn’t just his goals that have made him a hit at Sunderland; Diallo has managed to showcase why Manchester United signed him for such big money in the first place.

Diallo has formed good partnerships with players like Ross Stewart, Jack Clarke, and Patrick Roberts, making Sunderland’s attacking threat one of the most dangerous in the league.

Mowbray has not shied away from how much he has loved working with Diallo, but speaking before Saturday’s game against Birmingham, the Sunderland boss has stated what he thinks Diallo needs to remember sometimes.

He told the Sunderland Echo: “His (Amad Diallo’s) natural talent is there for everyone to see and has built up a wonderful relationship with Patrick Roberts. He is a nice kid but sometimes needs reminding of how important games are because he has another home at Manchester United.

“I have enjoyed working with Amad and will be interested to see where he goes.”

Diallo has been magnificent since joining Sunderland and will have done his chances of staying at Old Trafford next season no harm, but these pieces of advice that Mowbray has just given are areas that he probably still needs to improve on and take on board if he is to be the success many think he will be.