Sunderland’s Tony Mowbray issues Huddersfield Town relegation verdict

Huddersfield Town have been backed to stay in the Championship by Tony Mowbray, despite his Sunderland side beating them 2-0 on Wednesday night to cement the Terriers to the foot of the table.

Mark Fotheringham has the task of keeping Huddersfield in the Championship after a poor start to the season, and has picked up two wins and two draws in his eight fixtures in-charge so far.

There have been improvements defensively under Fotheringham but they are lacking in the final third, which showed on Wednesday against Sunderland.

Second-half goals from Alex Pritchard and Amad Diallo were the difference on the night, as Sunderland taught Huddersfield a lesson in finishing.

However, despite finding themselves back at the bottom of the Championship table, Huddersfield can take confidence from Mowbray’s verdict.

“I’d like to congratulate Huddersfield. If they can play at that level, and I don’t see them every week, but I’m sure that they’ll be fine,” he told his press conference.

“They look to me like they’ve got passing rotations, and in the end we found a way to win tonight.”

Mowbray had been quite critical of Sunderland’s performance earlier on: “Our performance level has to be miles better. It was probably the worst performance since I’ve been here, I didn’t think we could play as poorly as that.

“I’ve got to give credit to Huddersfield. I thought they moved the ball around well, gave us a lot of problems, their rotations were good, but our performance was like the weather in that it wasn’t very good at all.”

Huddersfield travel to Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon to take on Blackburn Rovers in another hugely testing clash in the Championship.

They sit 24th in the table and five points adrift of safety.

The Verdict

Huddersfield showed plenty of promise for much of the clash with Sunderland, just missing that finishing touch.

That also let them down against Millwall a few days earlier, yet Yuta Nakayama’s strike was enough for a 1-0 win.

Fotheringham has worked hard to improve the defence and he now must do the same with the attack. If he can’t, the good work he’s done might not be enough to keep Huddersfield in the Championship.

There are positives, though, as Mowbray states.

