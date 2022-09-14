Sunderland’s Tony Mowbray drops hint about replacing Ross Stewart

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has hinted that Patrick Roberts is in line to replace injured star striker Ross Stewart for tonight’s Championship clash with Reading and potentially beyond.

After picking up a thigh injury in the warmup ahead of the Black Cats’ defeat to Middlesbrough last week, Stewart was ruled out for between six and 12 weeks.

The Scotsman had made a brilliant start to the 2022/23 campaign – scoring five times and providing three assists in seven appearances – and his absence leaves Everton loanee Ellis Simms as the only striker in the squad.

That means Mowbray will have to be creative to replace him and it appears that Roberts could be the player he looks to do so.

Speaking to Chronicle Live ahead of tonight’s game against Reading, Mowbray waxed lyrical about the attacker and hinted he would get more opportunities in the coming weeks.

He said: “I don’t think anybody can deny the talent that Patrick Roberts has.

“Just watching him in training over the past few days, it is scary how good he is – the ball sticks to his left foot. He is a wonderful talent but he has to produce, and he knows that.

“What I’ve found about him is that he is a good guy, he understands decision-making. My first question to him when I got here a couple of weeks ago was ‘Pat, what’s going on? Why are you not playing in this team?’

“It’s almost comical really that Pat Roberts, with the talent he has got, isn’t in this team. He’s a nice kid, he’s not a sulky lad who feels he is entitled and he should be playing, he knows he has to earn the right in this team.

“I’ll start producing their data for them and use it as a motivational tool – how many shots, how many assists, how many goals, how many passes in the final third, how many passes into the box – and then compare it to the players who are the best in this league. And in the longer-term, how does Patrick Roberts compare to Kevin de Bruyne on forward passes or shots at goal?

“They need targets to aim for, I think. You can’t deny that Patrick is wonderful with the ball at his feet, but we need end product – shots and crosses and assists and goals.

“Having played and managed at Celtic, I saw Patrick when he was there and he was amazing there, when he was really confident and believed in his talent and people believed in him. We have to keep encouraging him, keep giving him opportunities, but he has to produce and he knows that.”

Just as was required against Boro, a change in formation and strategy will likely be needed if Roberts is the player that Mowbray looks to use as Stewart’s replacement moving forward.

The Sunderland boss opted to use the former Celtic player and Alex Pritchard as two number 10s behind Simms at the Riverside last week and that is likely to be the system he employs again unless he’s willing to shift to a back four.

The Verdict

Mowbray talked up Roberts’ talent after the Boro game and has done so again here – hinting that he sees him as a potential solution to the problems caused by Stewart’s injury.

It would be a surprise to see the 25-year-old played alongside Simms in a front two, though such a move is not completed out of the question.

More likely is a system that uses Roberts and Pritchard as two number 10s behind the Everton loanee, a change to a 4-3-3 with the pair playing as inside forwards, or a change to a 4-2-3-1.

We should find out tonight against Reading but Mowbray’s comments do seem to outline that Roberts will get more opportunities with Stewart out.