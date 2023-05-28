Sunderland are keen not to rely on the loan market this summer, according to Sunderland Echo journalist Phil Smith.

The Black Cats did make quite a few permanent additions last summer - but also brought in some loanees during the season.

Who did Sunderland recruit on loan?

Ellis Simms was the club's first loan arrival of the 2022/23 campaign, managing to settle in well and becoming a real asset at the Stadium of Light during his short stay there. His contributions led to him being recalled by parent side Everton.

Edouard Michut and Amad Diallo joined later on that summer - and the latter's spell was particularly successful with the Ivorian likely to be on the Black Cats' wishlist once again this summer after scoring 14 times for the club during his stay.

With Simms being recalled in January, Joe Gelhardt was brought in as a much-needed attacking option in January and although his spell wasn't as successful as Simms' or Diallo's, some supporters would happily see him back at the Stadium of Light.

With this in mind, their recruitment in the loan market has been a real success during 2022/23 and although they don't want to be reliant on this market, journalist Smith would be surprised if they don't utilise it during the upcoming window.

Who should Sunderland look to sign on loan?

If Everton survive today, the Black Cats should certainly be looking to strike another loan deal for Simms because he was a real asset during his time on Wearside.

Another loan for Diallo would also benefit them hugely, but it remains to be seen whether they can get an agreement sealed.

The Ivorian is reportedly open to a return to the Stadium of Light, so the final decision on his future may be made by his current club Manchester United.

A return for Michut doesn't seem wise considering their existing midfield options and the fact Jobe Bellingham is reportedly set to join.

But they should be looking at potential options in defence and in the forward department because they need to ensure they have a sufficient amount of depth in each position.

A loan move for a central defender could allow Joe Anderson to make a temporary exit, something that could aid his development quite considerably.

And they are in desperate need of more options up top, regardless of whether Ross Stewart stays during the summer window or not.