Sunderland’s summer pursuit of Serie A regular detailed

Sunderland were keen on Sampdoria midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri during the summer but never followed up on that interest with the Italian club vetoing any move away, according to SampNews24.

The Black Cats were fairly busy transfer window as they looked to bolster their squad ahead of their return to the Championship with 10 new signings arriving.

The North East club were not afraid to look to European markets – adding defensive midfielder Abdoullah Ba from Le Havre and playmaker Edouard Michut from PSG – and further afield – with Jewison Bennette joining from Costa Rican top tier side CS Herediano.

It seems they had their eyes on at least one target in Italy as well as SampNews24 has reported that they courted Sabiri at Sampdoria for a long period during the summer window.

The report claims that neither Sunderland or Roma, who were also keen, deepened their dialogue with the Serie A side, who are understood to have immediately vetoed the sale of the 25-year-old.

Sabiri spent the second half of last season on loan at Sampdoria and signed for the club permanently in the summer – agreeing terms on a three-year deal.

The Verdict

Bar not signing more cover up top, it was a pretty impressive window from a Sunderland perspective and they were certainly more creative than many newly-promoted teams are.

Perhaps it’s due to the size of the club but the Black Cats turned to European and even South American markets

That they were keen on a Serie A midfielder, who has been a regular fixture in Sampdoria’s team this term and also attracted attention from Roma shows just how ambitious the North East club were trying to be.

Ultimately, they were unable to bring Sabiri to the Stadium of Light but with the likes of Michut, Alex Pritchard, and Patrick Roberts already at the club, Tony Mowbray is not short of options in attacking midfield.