Sunderland’s stance on reunion with 31-year-old striker revealed

Sunderland aren’t interested in re-signing Fabio Borini as things stand despite his reported willingness to return to the Stadium of Light, according to James Copley from the Sunderland Echo.

Borini has made more appearances for the Black Cats than any other club, scoring 17 times and providing six assists in 93 games for them, and played his part in their 2013/14 run to the League Cup final as well as the 2015/16 escape from relegation.

With Sunderland now back in the Championship, inews has reported that the 31-year-old is keen to return ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Borini, who is now in the final year of his contract at Turkish club Fatih Karagumuruk, is said to have retained his affection for the Black Cats and believes he still has a lot to offer.

It is understood he has been offered to Sunderland but, according to Copley, they aren’t interested in re-signing him as things stand.

Attacking reinforcements are needed this summer after Nathan Broadhead returned to parent club Everton but the Black Cats have been burned before when bringing aging former players back to the club – with their move for Jermain Defoe a failure.

The Verdict

Sunderland do need more forward firepower and many supporters would likely love to see Borini brought back to the Stadium of Light but you can completely understand the club’s stance.

The Italian forward is unlikely to be cheap and was hardly in top form last season, scoring six goals in 24 appearances in Turkey.

It would be a heart over head move to re-sign him and that didn’t work out for them with Defoe.

They need to be careful this summer and spend wisely as they look to avoid relegation back to League One next term.

Signing Borini doesn’t fit in with that.