Sunderland’s stance on player departure emerges amid interest from League One rivals

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright’s move to Wigan Athletic may fail to materialise due to the Black Cats’ demands, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

Wright has emerged as a target for Wigan this summer as they look to put together a squad capable of competing for promotion from League One.

The Latics have already brought in Charlie Wyke and Max Power following their departures from the Stadium of Light at the end of last season, although it seems it may be tricky for Wright to join them.

According to this latest update, Sunderland are demanding a fee for Wright, that is apparently enough to put Wigan off a move for the Australian.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Wright’s contract with Sunderland, meaning this could be the Black Cats’ last chance to receive a fee for the defender.

Sunderland. Want a fee for Bailey Wright that is putting off Wigan — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 22, 2021

So far this season, Wright has made three league appearances from Sunderland, all of which have come off the bench, with his only start coming in the League Cup win at Port Vale.

The Verdict

You feel as though it is hard to really blame Sunderland for their stance over Wright here.

Both Wigan and Sunderland look like they will challenge for promotion back to the Championship this season, having made promising starts to the season.

As a result, it would hardly make sense for Sunderland to strengthen one of their promotion rivals by allowing Wright to make the move to the DW Stadium on the cheap.

Indeed, with Wright in the final year of his contract at the Stadium of Light, this is Sunderland’s last chance to receive a fee for the defender, so given the appeal he could have to a number of clubs, you can understand why they would want to do that.