Sunderland’s stance concerning Ross Stewart contract action detailed

Sunderland would prefer to agree new and improved contract with star striker Ross Stewart than trigger the one-year extension in his current deal, according to Chronicle Live.

The 26-year-old is working his way back to fitness being sidelined due to injury but proved just what a dangerous player he is in the early months of the Championship season – scoring five goals and providing three assists in the first seven games.

Stewart is in the final 12 months of his current contract at the Stadium of Light but the North East club do have the option of a one-year extension.

However, Chronicle Live has reported that Sunderland’s preference would be to agree a new and improved contract with the Scotland international rather than trigger the clause in the deal.

Mowbray has indicated he is confident that talks are ongoing between the club and the striker but that it is out of his influence.

Sunderland will be without Stewart for their Championship clash with Cardiff City in the North East today and it looks likely his return won’t come until after the winter World Cup break.

The Verdict

This is a sensible approach for Sunderland to take and it should please supporters that the club chiefs are looking for a long-term solution first.

That’s on brand with how we’ve seen the Black Cats approach the transfer market over the past 12 months or so.

Stewart was phenomenal before picking up that injury in the early weeks of the season and will surely attract attention if a new deal is not agreed ahead of the January window.

Keeping hold of the Scot looks pivotal to Sunderland’s hopes of promotion this season.