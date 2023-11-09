Sunderland full-back Niall Huggins has this week received a first call-up to the Welsh national team after an impressive start to the Championship season.

The 22-year-old joined the Black Cats from Leeds United in the summer of 2021 where he signed a four-year deal with the club.

According to BBC Sport, the Welshman joined Sunderland on a free transfer, but with a sell-on fee included meaning Leeds would profit if Huggins was to leave the Stadium of Light.

Having made just two league appearance during his first season in the North East, Huggins has had to bide his time but is finally getting the chance to show what he's capable of at Championship level.

How has Niall Huggins performed at Sunderland this season?

The ex-Leeds defender has made 12 Championship appearances for Sunderland this season, ten of those being starts.

He scored his first goal in a Sunderland shirt in sensational style last month with a solo effort against Watford which saw him beat a number of players before firing home into the top corner.

The youngster has featured at both left-back and right-back this season for the Black Cats with his versatility enabling him to rack up the Championship minutes he'd previously struggled to find in previous campaigns.

This season has proved a real coming of age year for the Yorkshire-born star who's eligible to play for Wales through his father.

As mentioned above, Huggins made just two appearances for Sunderland in League One during his first season at the club, before making just one regular Championship appearance last season. However, he did feature in both play-off semi-final ties against Luton Town from the bench.

According to Sofacore, he's averaged a passing accuracy of 86%, makes 0.7 interceptions per game and 1.5 tackles a game.

Huggins has committed zero errors leading to shots or goals this season for Sunderland.

Why did Leeds United let Niall Huggins leave?

Leeds United had just finished a successful Premier League campaign in the summer of 2021 where they finished in ninth position, just a year after promotion from the Championship.

Huggins, who was just 20-years-old at the time, was unable to force his way into the Leeds United first-team set-up due to there being more experienced players ahead of him in the pecking order.

He'd spent the majority of the 2020/21 campaign playing for Leeds United's U21 side, although he did feature in a Premier League game away at Arsenal in February 2021 where he came on for Ezgjan Alioski and played 37 minutes in a 4-2 defeat.

However, that was the only time he'd make an appearance for the first-team before departing Elland Road that summer in search of further first-team football opportunities.

What does the future hold for Niall Huggins?

If he continues his impressive form in the Championship, then there are bound to be a host of clubs keeping tabs on the Welshman.

His call-up to the Welsh national team shows that he is a player highly thought of and that the Welsh management team have been impressed with his form this season.

If Huggins was to attract transfer interest from other clubs then former club Leeds United would surely be paying attention.

Given Leeds would be a due a cut of any potential transfer fee for the youngster, the Yorkshire-based club are no doubt hoping he continues this form in a bid to cash in on any potential transfer away from Sunderland.