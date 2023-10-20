Highlights Stoke City's underwhelming start to the season puts manager Alex Neil under significant pressure to deliver results after the international break.

Stoke City's current league position is deemed unacceptable despite the rebuilding process the club has undergone.

The potential backlash from Sunderland fans towards Alex Neil, who left their club for a rival team last season, could contribute to his potential dismissal if Stoke City loses.

Stoke City return to action this weekend following the international break, as they face Sunderland.

Considering the Potters' underwhelming start to the campaign following their rebuild, there will be a considerable amount of pressure on manager Alex Neil to get results after the break.

Is Alex Neil's job in danger at Stoke City?

Ex-Norwich City boss Neil can perhaps count himself lucky to still be in charge considering their current position, with the club hovering just above the relegation zone.

Although the Championship is a strong division this year, their current position is unacceptable, even with their rebuild in mind.

Results will need to change sooner rather than later and the fact predecessor Michael O'Neill was sacked so early on last season shows their board aren't scared to make big managerial decisions quickly.

He may have been trusted to oversee a rebuild at the bet365 Stadium, but football is a results business and there were boos during their game against Hull City earlier this season.

They may have won since then, with that victory coming away at Bristol City, but they lost against Southampton and Leicester City before the international break.

Home supporters haven't seen a home win in all competitions since August - and this is partly why the atmosphere at the bet365 Stadium could get toxic if they fall behind against the Black Cats.

How could Sunderland contribute to Alex Neil's potential dismissal at Stoke City?

The Black Cats may have faced Neil at Stoke since his departure, but many Sunderland supporters haven't forgiven the Scotsman for leaving the Stadium of Light for a league rival during the early stages of last season.

And you can understand why for two key reasons.

Firstly, it was arguably a sideways move despite the fact the Black Cats had only just been promoted from League One.

And secondly, the Wearside outfit were only just starting to adapt to life back in the second tier at the time that he left and with this in mind, his departure could have derailed their season.

Thankfully for the Black Cats, it didn't, but the anger towards him still remains and it wouldn't be a surprise to see their fans give Neil a hard time tomorrow afternoon.

Weekly wages: Stoke City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Another key factor could help the visitors claim a comfortable win in Staffordshire.

Dan Neil is suspended which is a real blow for the Wearside outfit and there are no guarantees that Bradley Dack, Pierre Ekwah and Alex Pritchard will be back in time for this weekend, so Tony Mowbray may not have a decent number of midfield options at his disposal.

However, the Black Cats have shown real resilience in the past when faced with a lack of options in key positions, with the club not having enough strikers last term but still managing to force their way into the play-offs.

They also managed to cope reasonably well despite their lack of defensive options during the play-offs and remained competitive, even securing a 2-1 win against Luton Town in the first leg of the semis.

The likes of Jobe Bellingham and Luke O'Nien look set to be available which will give Mowbray the option to play a couple of midfielders in the middle of the park but their potential absentees could give Stoke hope that they can take advantage of that.

But as mentioned, Mowbray's side have shown real resilience in the past and that could carry them to a victory, with the likes of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts able to help out by being a threat in the final third.

If the Black Cats do win, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Stoke sack Neil, with the Scotsman's old side potentially set to haunt him.