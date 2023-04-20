Sunderland find themselves deep in the throes of yet another push for a play-off place.

The Black Cats have enjoyed a successful first season back in the Championship after several seasons stuck in League One.

Alex Neil oversaw promotion back to the second tier via the play-offs just 12 months ago.

Can Sunderland earn a play-off place?

Tony Mowbray’s side suffered a setback on Tuesday evening with a 1-1 draw at home to relegation threatened Huddersfield Town.

This result cost the team a crucial two points, ultimately maintaining the gap to the top six by failing to take advantage of Blackburn Rovers’ draw with Coventry City on Wednesday night.

Everything is so tight at the top that every result is now crucial to determining who earns those four play-off places.

With Middlesbrough and Luton Town now clear of the chasing pack, just two spots realistically remain, with Sunderland competing against the likes of Blackburn, Coventry, West Brom, Millwall, Norwich City, Preston North End and Watford.

Who do Sunderland play in their final Championship fixtures?

With just three league games left in this campaign, we take a look at the club’s remaining fixtures following their draw with the Terriers midweek…

West Brom v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship

A Sunday afternoon kick-off begins a critical final couple of weeks for the Black Cats.

Carlos Corberan’s side are the first of three play-off rivals that Sunderland face between now and the end of the campaign.

The Baggies moved up to seventh in the Championship table with a win over Blackpool on Tuesday evening, jumping above Sunderland in the standings.

The gap between the two teams is now just one point in favour of Albion, but a win for Sunderland will see them leapfrog their rivals once again.

West Brom earned all three points last time these two teams met.

A 2-1 win in December gave Corberan his fifth win in six games in charge of the club as they began their rise to play-off contention, with goals from Tom Rogic and Daryl Dike turning the game in Albion’s favour.

Next time around, a draw looks the most likely result given how equal the two teams look at the moment.

Predicted points: 1

23/04/2023 - West Brom v Sunderland (12:00)

Sunderland v Watford - Sky Bet Championship

Sunderland’s final home game of the season comes against Watford in the last weekend of April.

A 2-2 draw at Vicarage Road failed to separate the two teams, who now sit ninth and 12th in the table respectively.

Chris Wilder is now in charge of the Hornets, but has been unable to mount a serious top six challenge since taking the reins in March.

Just one win in their last six games has seen the club fall behind the rest of the chasing pack, with a gap to the play-offs now five points.

This is a must-win game for Sunderland and this is their best chance at all three points in their final three games.

One last home victory of the normal season to cap off an excellent return to the second division is the club’s best chance at a top six finish.

Predicted points: 3

29/04/2023 - Sunderland v Watford (15:00)

Preston North End v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship

Sunderland have won just one of their last five league matches | Credit: Action Images/Lee Smith.

The final game of the regular season sees all 12 fixtures kicking off on Monday afternoon.

The Black Cats find themselves facing an away trip to Deepdale to take on the team currently 11th in the table.

Ryan Lowe’s side suffered crucial setbacks in their previous two games, falling behind Sunderland with defeats against Millwall and Swansea City.

But the gap to the top six is still just two points, meaning the Lilywhites have a high chance of still having everything to play for when Mowbray’s side come to visit.

But momentum is with Sunderland, which could give them the impetus to upset the home crowd on this day and take all three points in their push for a play-off place.

The pressure will be on both sides that Monday, but Preston look to be struggling to keep up their good form as we reach the finish line whereas Sunderland are rising to the occasion.

Recent experience in handling the pressure of gaining a play-off place could prove crucial to the visitors' chances of gaining a big final day victory away to Preston for this Monday bank holiday kick-off.

Predicted points: 3

08/04/2023 - Preston North End v Sunderland (15:00)

These sets of results would leave Sunderland with 69 points following the final round of games, which historically hasn’t been enough to earn a top six finish in any of the last seven seasons in the Championship.

Here are those remaining fixtures again:

23/04/2023 - West Brom v Sunderland (12:00)

29/04/2023 - Sunderland v Watford (15:00)

08/04/2023 - Preston North End v Sunderland (15:00)