Sunderland are still keen on signing forward Matija Frigan despite their first bid being rejected.

According to Alan Nixon, the Black Cats are set to continue their pursuit of the HNK Rijeka player.

It was reported that Sunderland offered £3.4 million for the Croatian, but that the bid was turned down.

The Championship side is searching for a forward addition to Tony Mowbray’s side this summer, but have been unable to land any of their targets so far.

A lack of options in the squad has made it a pressing concern for the club’s recruitment staff.

The continued absence of Ross Stewart has only emphasised the need for reinforcement in that area, with the Scot set to miss the start of the new season.

Who is Matija Frigan?

Frigan is the latest name to come forward as a primary transfer target for the Wearside club.

The 20-year-old is coming off the back of an impressive season in the Croatian first division, helping his side to a fourth place finish.

Frigan contributed 14 goals and two assists from 27 appearances in the league as he cemented himself as a key part of the team.

The forward first burst onto the scene the campaign prior with Hrvatski Dragovoljac, where he scored three league goals from 15 appearances.

His performances have impressed since returning from loan, going on to become a key part of Rijeka’s side over the last 12 months.

This has led to him attracting interest from abroad, with Sunderland now hoping to sign the youngster.

How much is Matija Frigan worth?

It has been claimed that the Croatian outfit are hoping to secure £5.2 million in the sale of the forward.

Interest in the player has not come as a surprise given how well he has performed over the last year, with the club prepared to let him go for the right fee.

It remains to be seen whether the Black Cats will meet that asking price, but the Championship side are planning further talks.

Tony Mowbray led the team to a sixth place finish last season, so will be hoping to build a squad capable of competing for promotion once again.

Frigan could be key, with the team really in need of some attacking reinforcement.

Sunderland have already added Jobe Bellingham, Nectarios Triantis, Luis Semedo and Jenson Seelt to their ranks this summer.

Would Matija Frigan be a good signing for Sunderland?

Frigan certainly looks a promising prospect given his record for Rijeka over the last season.

The forward can play centrally or on the right, which is the kind of versatility that could prove quite useful for Sunderland.

The team needs extra options up front, and have clearly identified the Croatian as someone who could be the solution.

A £5.2 million fee is a lot for the club, but they have shown a willingness to splash the cash already this summer.

Leaping from £3.4 million to £5.2 million is doable, but it would be a risk to spend so much on someone who is unproven at this level.