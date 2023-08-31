Highlights Southampton has made multiple bids for Sunderland's Ross Stewart, with the latest offer rumored to be £7.5m, but Sunderland is holding out for £10m.

Stewart's contract with Sunderland expires in a year, so if the transfer doesn't happen now, Sunderland risk losing him for nothing.

If Stewart leaves, Sunderland plan to pursue Tom Cannon as one of two new attacking signings.

There has been plenty of transfer activity at the Stadium of Light as the eventful summer transfer window edges towards closure.

Tony Mowbray has been given a continuous headache courtesy of the Ross Stewart transfer saga and that too appears close to conclusion amid interest from Southampton.

What is the latest transfer news with Southampton's interest in Sunderland's Ross Stewart?

The Saints have launched a whole host of bids in order to test Sunderland's resolve and eventually land the Scotsman's signature, as per Sky Sports' Keith Downie.

It is believed that a bid of £4m alongside undisclosed add-ons was rejected before being followed up with an improved offer worth £6m, this time revealed to contain a further £1.5m in additional clauses.

Now, Downie claims that there is "confidence" that a deal will be done; Sunderland are said to be holding out for £10m while Southampton's most recent approach is up to £7.5m, although Stewart himself is reportedly open to the switch.

The striker has been at the forefront of a well-documented contractual showdown at Sunderland this summer, with his deal set to expire in a year's time.

He penned a two-and-a-half-year deal upon arriving south of the border from Ross County in January 2021 and that deal contained an option for an automatic year extension, which Sunderland exercised this summer after he scored 10 times in just 13 appearances across an injury-plagued campaign.

But, of course, Sunderland face the risk of losing him for nothing a year from now if they fail to sanction a sale imminently, with the prospect of renewal appearing increasingly futile.

It now looks as if, one way or another, that will happen before the window draws to a close tomorrow, although Sunderland themselves have identified a contingency plan that will see them attempt to hijack the Tom Cannon transfer race.

Sunderland eyeing up Tom Cannon transfer

This fresh development is, according to a recent Patreon report from Alan Nixon, where it is stated that Sunderland will make an offer for Cannon if Stewart does end up leaving for Southampton.

Nixon discloses that Tony Mowbray wants two attackers in through the door, as Sunderland could soon be without both of their chief forward threats last term in Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo and now Stewart.

There is no shortage of competition for Cannon's signature, though, with the striker attracting a significant series of interest across the Championship.

North East adversaries Middlesbrough are listed in Nixon's report to have offered Everton £4m, while Preston, who had Cannon on loan last time out, are also eyeing a purchase.

Meanwhile, Stoke and Swansea City are both in the race too, while Norwich are keen on a loan deal following Josh Sargent's injury.

Would Everton's Tom Cannon be a good replacement for Southampton-bound Ross Stewart at Sunderland?

While losing Stewart will no doubt arrive as a massive potential blow for Mowbray's side, acquiring Cannon is the best way that they can fill that void.

Akin to Stewart, Cannon is also a mobile striker who can carry the ball and get in behind, and he would surely thrive off service from the likes of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts out wide.

With eight goals in 20 matches for Preston in the previous campaign, Cannon showed that he is the type of player who can have an instant impact on proceedings and still aged just 20, he should only get better and better.

His age aligns with Sunderland's philosophy towards recruiting and developing young players, so it would no doubt prove sensible business all around.