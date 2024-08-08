Highlights Sunderland manager Le Bris faces crucial right-wing selection ahead of Cardiff game.

Patrick Roberts must step up to prove he belongs in Sunderland, facing tough competition.

Disappointing season for Roberts means he must deliver this year to secure his place.

With the new Championship season in touching distance, managers will be using these final few days to prepare for their opening games of the campaign.

Having been appointed in late June, Sunderland manager, Regis Le Bris, will have learned a lot about his squad following a successful pre-season.

One of the Frenchman's key decisions will be his selection at right-wing. With a multitude of options available to him, it will be intriguing to see who Le Bris fancies in his first starting eleven of the season against Cardiff City.

Patrick Roberts is the Black Cats' most experienced right-winger and would be many supporters' first pick, but the player struggled for form last season and is fighting for his place.

Roberts is clearly talented but is facing a pivotal season on Wearside. The Sunderland winger is facing the last chance saloon and if he does not hit the ground running, then it could spell the end of his time at Sunderland.

Patrick Roberts has a point to prove

Roberts was becoming one of football's journeymen - a title he would not have desired. At 18 years of age, Roberts signed for Manchester City for a fee believed to be around £12 million. The teenager was tipped for greatness but never lived up to expectations.

Bizarrely, the winger remained a City player for seven years, after being loaned out on eight separate occasions. Having played across Europe, Roberts eventually signed for League One Sunderland in 2022, where he has remained ever since.

In truth, Roberts had to graft for his place in Sunderland's side. The Englishman was not a regular starter until the arrival of Tony Mowbray, who managed the winger during his loan spell at Middlesbrough. Mowbray spoke openly about Roberts' career: "I find it hard to understand how Patrick Roberts was in League One. Something must have happened in his life or his career, because his talent is Premier League.”

Mowbray's challenge to Roberts paid off as the winger became a staple in Sunderland's Championship side, playing alongside fellow right-winger, Amad Diallo. Indeed, Diallo was forced to play out of position for much of the season due to Roberts' performances on the right.

The dynamic duo forged a lethal partnership which resulted in Roberts' best season in a Sunderland shirt, scoring five and assisting seven.

Patrick Roberts' Championship 2022/23 selected statistics - per Sofascore Goals 5 Assists 7 Big chances created 10 Successful dribbles 2.4 (47%) Key passes 1.4 Touches 48.7 Accurate passes per game 25.1 (82%)

Losing his way at Sunderland

Roberts' 2023/24 season closely mirrored Sunderland's: it promised so much but produced so little.

The 27-year-old's season never really got going and fell away like his favoured manager, Mowbray. Shortly after Mowbray was sacked, Roberts suffered a calf injury, which kept him out for four matches.

On his return, Roberts played in three matches under new boss, Michael Beale, and contributed with an assist against Plymouth Arglye. However, the Englishman faced another setback after a recurrence of the same calf injury, which kept him out for another six matches.

With Sunderland's season as good as over, Roberts played reduced minutes on his return from injury. All in all, it was a season to forget for Roberts and his club alike.

Roberts' season was further compounded by comments made by Sunderland legend, Marco Gabbiadini, who questioned the winger's effort in a match against Watford. Speaking to the BBC, Gabbiadini commented on Roberts' miss in front of goal, saying: "It was absolutely poor.

"Last year, he was a joy to watch. Him and Amad, they were like some kind of party trick in the final third. You couldn't get the ball off the pair of them. They were all over the place.

"This year, maybe he's just not happy, maybe he's missing having a play on the same wavelength as him, but the bottom line is his season has been a disappointment because his outcomes have been shocking."

Patrick Roberts' Championship 2023/24 selected statistics - per Sofascore Goals 0 Assists 2 Big chances created 5 Successful dribbles 2 (50%) Key passes 1.6 Touches 46.7 Accurate passes per game 26.4 (84%)

Competition for places at Sunderland

Roberts has not had such fierce competition for his position since Diallo was at the club. Diallo's presence brought the best out of the 27-year-old, and perhaps that was the Sunderland hierarchy's thinking when recruiting Ian Poveda.

This season, Roberts will be competing against Romaine Mundle, Abdoullah Ba and new arrival, Poveda, for the right-wing position. With such competition, Roberts will need to prove that he is the main man for that role.

Sunderland's current options at right-wing - per Transfermarkt Player Age Career appearances Career goals Career assists Patrick Roberts 27 263 27 43 Romaine Mundle 21 18 1 0 Ian Poveda 24 77 4 6 Abdoullah Ba 21 100 5 6

Ba's performances have been steadily improving, while Mundle has enjoyed an impressive pre-season in front of Le Bris. In a similar scenario to Roberts, Poveda must prove himself, having been shipped out on loan several times.

Roberts will be looking over his shoulder and will know that if he does not hit the ground running, then he will have three players snapping at his heels.

It promises to be a pivotal season for Sunderland and Roberts, in what will be his fourth season at the club.

After such a disappointing season, Roberts must prove himself worthy of the red and white stripes. With three players fighting for his position, Black Cats fans will be hoping it can bring the best out of the winger.

If Roberts can replicate the form he showed while playing alongside Diallo, then he will cement himself in this side. However, if he repeats last season's mediocrity, then he will surely be waving goodbye to Sunderland.