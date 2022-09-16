Sunderland’s Patrick Roberts aims to ease fears over injury to Ellis Simms

Sunderland attacker Patrick Roberts has aimed to ease fears following Ellis Simms’ injury by revealing he doesn’t believe it is as bad as Ross Stewart’s and suggesting the Black Cats “have other ways to play football”.

The Championship side were brilliant in their 3-0 win over Reading in midweek despite seeing Simms limp off with a toe injury in the first half.

With Stewart currently sidelined as well, Sunderland could be set for a spell without an available recognised striker.

The good news for the Black Cats is that they flourished without Simms against the Royals and that there is only one more game until the international break, which should give him time to recover.

Roberts played a starring role in Wednesday evening’s victory, scoring a first-half brace, and, speaking to Chronicle Live after the game, he aimed to ease fears about the Everton loanee’s absence.

“It’s exactly what we planned to kind of do,” said the attacker on playing without a recognised striker for much of the game.

“We knew we’d be light with players and, with Ross getting injured and then Ellis coming off, we had to do something different.

“We have worked on that, the manager has done that before at other clubs and that’s kind of what he likes, attacking footballers and with a lot of talented players together on the pitch you can always create something and I think we did that. To score two goals is great and then Jack’s finish made it a good evening.”

He added: “It’s more on the training pitch, we’ve kind of worked on it and like I said he [Mowbray] has done it before so he’s put that in our brains so we know if we don’t have a striker what to do.

“I thought Pritch [Pritchard] did really well up there tonight, he’s only small but he’s a terrier, he gets on the ball. Embo [Embleton] coming on as well is another technician.

“I enjoy playing out there [on the right], it’s my favoured position and I’ve done that many times in my career and hopefully I can do it more this season. We’ve all got to chip in [with goals].

“I don’t know how bad Ellis’ injury is but I’m sure it’s not as bad as Ross’ but we have other ways to play football. We have to implement that in the games and that’s what we did on Wednesday so I’m very proud of the team and I’m sure the fans are as well.”

Sunderland’s last game before the international break sees them travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford.

The Verdict

Though Roberts is right to be positive given how well the Black Cats played without Simms, there’s no doubt that a significant injury to the striker would be a massive blow.

Tony Mowbray revealed that he’s having a scan on his toe so we should find out soon just how long they’ll be without him.

For the time being, you’d imagine that Sunderland will head into Saturday’s game against the Hornets with Roberts, Alex Pritchard, and Jack Clarke as their front three.

They may be short of number nines but with those three as well as the likes of Jewison Bennette, Amad Diallo, Elliot Embleton, Leon Dajaku and others, Mowbray is not short of attacking talent.

