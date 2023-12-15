Highlights Sunderland is in advanced talks to appoint Michael Beale as their new manager.

First-team coach Mike Dodds is set to remain at Sunderland and work alongside Beale.

Dodds' successful interim spell as caretaker manager suggests he knows how to get the best out of the players.

It looks as though Sunderland's search for Tony Mowbray's replacement may soon be coming to an end.

Having confirmed the departure of the 60-year-old early last week after 15 months in charge at the Stadium of Light, the Black Cats have since been looking for a new manager.

According to reports from The Athletic, the Championship club are now in advanced talks to appoint Michael Beale as their new manager.

Indeed, it is thought that the former QPR and Rangers manager is set to watch from the stands when Sunderland travel to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City, on Saturday afternoon.

Now, as the club move closer to confirming that appointment, it appears as though the futures of some of those already behind the scenes with the first-team at the club.

Dodds set for Sunderland stay

Since the departure of Mowbray last week, first-team coach Mike Dodds has been in caretaker charge of the Black Cats' senior side.

While it is sometimes the case that a manager's backroom team will move on with them when they are sacked - indeed, Mowbray's assistant Mark Venus has now also left the Stadium of Light - it seems that will not be the case here.

According to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, Dodds is instead set to remain at Sunderland, and form part of the team working alongside the incoming Beale, in dealing with first-team affairs.

Given the circumstances around the club right now, and the work that he has done since stepping into the void left by Mowbray, it certainly seems as though that decision is a smart one for the club to make.

Sunderland ought to benefit from keeping Dodds at the club

Having taken over from Mowbray in interim charge over the Black Cats' last two games, Dodds certainly did his reputation no harm at all.

Under the 37-year-old, Sunderland ended a three-game winless run by picking up back to back victories over West Brom and Leeds United, two sides they are currently competing with in the Championship table, for a place in the play-offs.

Sunderland last five results Date Opposition Result Manager 25/11 Plymouth Argyle Lost 2-0 Tony Mowbray 29/11 Huddersfield Town Lost 2-1 Tony Mowbray 02/12 Millwall Drew 1-1 Tony Mowbray 09/12 West Brom Won 2-1 Mike Dodds 12/12 Leeds United Won 1-0 Mike Dodds As of 15th December 2023

The fact that he can get those results out of a side otherwise somewhat struggling for form, does seem to suggest that Dodds knows how to get the best out of these players.

As a result, it does make sense to keep him around, since he can now pass that insight and advice onto Beale, which may help him to also enjoy a similar reaction from this squad, and make a strong start to life at the Stadium of Light.

Indeed, the fact he has got them performing so well, also seems to indicate that he is someone who is popular among the players.

That should therefore ensure that morale remains high as Beale steps into the role, which could also help as he looks to hit the ground running at his new club.

Of course, given the success he enjoyed during that brief period in caretaker charge of the club, Dodds would likely not have been short of offers, had he departed the Stadium of Light, in the wake of Beale's appointment.

As a result, by keeping Dodds around, there is a possibility that the Black Cats have not only put themselves in a stronger position for their new era under Beale, but also prevented some of their rivals from strengthening their own causes, by giving them the opportunity to pounce on a potential asset.

So while there may be a wait to see whether some of the other big calls made by Sunderland recently pay-off, their decision to keep Dodds, is one there should not be many questions over.